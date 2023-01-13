ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Lisa M West obituary 1976~2023

Lisa M West, 46, of Metal Township, passed away January 15, 2023. Born June 15, 1976, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Bobby and Willa (Bender) Allison. Lisa was a graduate of Fannett Metal High School and attended Carrick United Methodist Church. Her great love of animals, especially dogs, brought her much enjoyment. She will also be remembered for her unique and distinctive laughter.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Patricia L Butts obituary 1930~2023

Patricia L Butts (Miller), 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 16, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living. Patricia was born on October 28, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel Bowers and Lottie (Ehrhart) Miller. She loved family genealogy, gardening, and the beach. Patricia is survived by her husband of 74...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Geraldine A Cooley obituary 1942~2023

Geraldine A Cooley, age 80, of Aspers, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was born March 12, 1942 in Idaville to the late Adrian L. and Anna Catherine (Griffith) Myers. Geraldine was employed as an LPN for 40 years at the Carlisle Hospital and 10...
ASPERS, PA
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023

Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Tina L Laidig obituary 1972~2023

Tina L Laidig (Faith), 50, of Orrstown, PA passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 16, 2023 in her home. Born August 17, 1972 in Hagerstown, MD she was the daughter of Richard E. and Brenda G. (Ronk) Faith of Clear Spring, MD. She was a graduate of Clear Spring High School....
ORRSTOWN, PA
Robin LaRue Swank obituary 1953~2023

Robin LaRue Swank, 69, of Chambersburg, died late Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 25, 1953, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Violet Mae Woods Swank. She attended school in St. Thomas and graduated from James Buchanan High School,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023

Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Benjamin F Kipe obituary 1926~2023

Mr. Benjamin F Kipe, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 26, 1926, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Mr. Earl W. and Mrs. Daisy (Sprenkle) Kipe. Mr. Kipe was an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider 1944~2023

Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider, 78, of Shippensburg, peacefully entered her Lord’s presence on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Wednesday, March 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ruth C. Reed Shoemaker. Cathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Duffy W Carbaugh obituary 1974~2023

Duffy W Carbaugh, age 48, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 2, 1974, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Dennis W. and Debra Myers Carbaugh. Duffy was a 1993 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Working as a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023

Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023

Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
MERCERSBURG, PA
Marion VFD: Company 8 awards banquet

Marion Volunteer Fire Company presented awards to 21 members, plus an entire local family, during the recent Company 8 Awards Banquet. The awards banquet was catered by the Sloppy Hog of Mercersburg. Cameron Dillon was named Firefighter of the Year during the annual event. Two junior members, Decker Murray and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Myrtle E Kriner obituary 1933~2023

Myrtle E Kriner, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born Thursday, December 7, 1933 in Oakville, PA. Myrtle was a daughter of the late Berkley Naugle and Fannie Durf Naugle Deck. Years ago Myrtle worked as an LPN at the Chambersburg...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
