Lisa M West, 46, of Metal Township, passed away January 15, 2023. Born June 15, 1976, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Bobby and Willa (Bender) Allison. Lisa was a graduate of Fannett Metal High School and attended Carrick United Methodist Church. Her great love of animals, especially dogs, brought her much enjoyment. She will also be remembered for her unique and distinctive laughter.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO