Lisa M West obituary 1976~2023
Lisa M West, 46, of Metal Township, passed away January 15, 2023. Born June 15, 1976, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Bobby and Willa (Bender) Allison. Lisa was a graduate of Fannett Metal High School and attended Carrick United Methodist Church. Her great love of animals, especially dogs, brought her much enjoyment. She will also be remembered for her unique and distinctive laughter.
Patricia L Butts obituary 1930~2023
Patricia L Butts (Miller), 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 16, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living. Patricia was born on October 28, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel Bowers and Lottie (Ehrhart) Miller. She loved family genealogy, gardening, and the beach. Patricia is survived by her husband of 74...
Geraldine A Cooley obituary 1942~2023
Geraldine A Cooley, age 80, of Aspers, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was born March 12, 1942 in Idaville to the late Adrian L. and Anna Catherine (Griffith) Myers. Geraldine was employed as an LPN for 40 years at the Carlisle Hospital and 10...
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023
Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
Tina L Laidig obituary 1972~2023
Tina L Laidig (Faith), 50, of Orrstown, PA passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 16, 2023 in her home. Born August 17, 1972 in Hagerstown, MD she was the daughter of Richard E. and Brenda G. (Ronk) Faith of Clear Spring, MD. She was a graduate of Clear Spring High School....
Barbara “Barb” E Schildt obituary 1944~2023
Barbara “Barb” E Schildt, 78, of Biglerville, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg lovingly surrounded by her family. Born May 19, 1944 in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and B. Grace (Jones) Wilson, Jr.
Frank Darby Moran III obituary 1982~2023
Frank Darby Moran III, 40, Gettysburg, PA died suddenly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born August 3, 1982 at the Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD to Frank Darby Moran, Jr. and Cecilia A. (Jenkins) Moran. Frank was a proud military veteran who served...
Robin LaRue Swank obituary 1953~2023
Robin LaRue Swank, 69, of Chambersburg, died late Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 25, 1953, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Violet Mae Woods Swank. She attended school in St. Thomas and graduated from James Buchanan High School,...
Scott P Schriver obituary 1945~2023
Scott P Schriver, age 77 of Bendersville, passed away January 12, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 27, 1945 in Gardners, a son of the late Howard R. and Mary M. (Cool) Schriver. Scott worked for Cadbury Beverages for 26 years, other employment H David...
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023
Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
Benjamin F Kipe obituary 1926~2023
Mr. Benjamin F Kipe, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born August 26, 1926, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Mr. Earl W. and Mrs. Daisy (Sprenkle) Kipe. Mr. Kipe was an...
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider 1944~2023
Loyetta Catherine Coons Crider, 78, of Shippensburg, peacefully entered her Lord’s presence on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Wednesday, March 8, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ruth C. Reed Shoemaker. Cathy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her...
Duffy W Carbaugh obituary 1974~2023
Duffy W Carbaugh, age 48, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 2, 1974, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Dennis W. and Debra Myers Carbaugh. Duffy was a 1993 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Working as a...
Freddy Wayne Penrod obituary 1935~2023
Freddy Wayne Penrod, 87 of Mercersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. Born Dec. 15, 1935 in South Fork, Pa., he was a son of the late Wilbur and Inzie Penrod. Freddy worked at Mac Trucks for 37 years for which he was very proud. He worked many...
Guy L “Gus” Tanger obituary 1925~2023
Guy L “Gus” Tanger, age 97, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born February 5, 1925 in York Springs, PA, as the son of the late Guy E. and Jessie (Melhorn) Tanger. Gus graduated in the Class of 1943 from...
Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023
Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023
Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
John Murdock Hull III obituary 1928~2023
John Murdock Hull III, 94 of Chambersburg died at home Wednesday January 4, 2023 at the Chambers Pointe Campus of Menno Haven. He was born February 12, 1928 in Westfield NJ, son of the late Dorothy (Beeken) and John Hull Jr. After growing up in Fanwood, NJ, and with World...
Marion VFD: Company 8 awards banquet
Marion Volunteer Fire Company presented awards to 21 members, plus an entire local family, during the recent Company 8 Awards Banquet. The awards banquet was catered by the Sloppy Hog of Mercersburg. Cameron Dillon was named Firefighter of the Year during the annual event. Two junior members, Decker Murray and...
Myrtle E Kriner obituary 1933~2023
Myrtle E Kriner, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born Thursday, December 7, 1933 in Oakville, PA. Myrtle was a daughter of the late Berkley Naugle and Fannie Durf Naugle Deck. Years ago Myrtle worked as an LPN at the Chambersburg...
