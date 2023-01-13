ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20 best sweatpants for women, including cozy cashmeres and statement print joggers

By Talia Ergas
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjMm1_0kE7QBik00

Madewell

We're in the midst of a golden age of comfy clothes . In the last few years, people have been rethinking their loungewear lineups and incorporating more cozy staples into their wardrobes. And brands have responded by providing better options than ever.

Sweatpants are always perfect for lounging or working from home, but with the slew of choices available, there are plenty of picks that are perfectly acceptable to wear out and about too. If you're overwhelmed by the variety of options on the market, rest assured that we've done the work for you. Below, we've culled the very best sweatpants available in every category from the classic tapered fit to ultra-trendy wide-leg styles.

Best Classic Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqhlk_0kE7QBik00

Outdoor Voices

With a slouchy, extra comfy fit, classic sweatpants have the most casual silhouette on our list. The tapered leg is a timeless look, and a well-made pair of these sweats can last you for many years to come.

Richer Poorer Women's Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiFgq_0kE7QBik00

Richer Poorer


Made from recycled materials, these ankle-banded fleece-lined bottoms, come in 10 colors and range from size XS to XL. In her review of the pants , executive editor Sally Kaplan explained, "The sweatpants are great and have held up through almost a year of wear and tear. I'd order true-to-size in these styles, but if you're in between sizes, you could easily size down." They also have an elastic waist and pockets!

GAP High Rise Vintage Soft Joggers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XhU3_0kE7QBik00

GAP

These ultra-soft sweats come pre-washed with a special technique, so they feel like well-loved favorites from day one. Available in petite, tall, and regular inseams in sizes S to XXL, the elastic waist and ankle bottoms also come in nine bright and neutral hues.

Everlane The Track Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSwPL_0kE7QBik00

Everlane


"Since I'm short, most sweatpants are too long on me, but not these babies. They hit right at the ankle," executive editor Sally Kaplan raved in her review of the high-rise organic French terry sweats . Available in four colors and sizes XXS-XXL, the pants are adjustable and forgiving thanks to elastic ankle bands and an elastic waist band that doesn't dig in.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece High-Waisted Oversized Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1xAn_0kE7QBik00

Nike

Nike's oversized sweats, available in petite and tall sizes up to 4X (extended sizes only available Nike's website), have extra room in the legs for a comfy relaxed fit. The taller ribbed waistline is perfect for tucking in a slouchy top or matching pullover fleece ($65) .

Best Joggers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGgqp_0kE7QBik00

Everlane

Joggers have a sporty yet fashionable vibe thanks to their slim silhouette that gathers at or above the ankles. Pair them with sneakers, tuck them into boots, or wear them pushed up on your calves when the weather is warmer.

Athleta Balance Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5Th7_0kE7QBik00

Athleta

Rest assured that these bottoms feel as good as they look. They're made with a Tencel-cotton-blend fabric the brand calls "Plush Nirvana" — and that's the perfect way to describe its soft, stretchy, and lightweight feel. The wide waist and ankle bands, plus a thick ribbon waist tie, give the joggers just the right amount of style. They're available in five colors and range in sizes from XXs to 3X.

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk3pl_0kE7QBik00

Outdoor Voices

Formerly known as the All Day Jogger, Outdoor Voices' CloudKnit Jogger is made with a super-soft, stretchy fabric that is well-suited for both lounging and fitness. The heavenly-feeling bottoms have a tapered fit, pockets, and a flat, non-adjustable waistband. They're available in four neutral hues and sizes XXS-XXXL.

Vuori Performance Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRyqj_0kE7QBik00

Vuori

Loungewear brand Vuori rose to Instagram fame thanks to these ultra-soft joggers. Available in 18 colors for the 25-inch inseam length, 10 colors for the 27.5-inch inseam length and in sizes XXS-XXL, the fit is practically customizable. The secret is their DreamKnit fabric, which we can confirm is super cozy, stretchy, and lightweight. The moisture-wicking drawstring pants work just as well for running errands as they do for hitting the gym. You can read more about why we love them in this review .

NYDJ Slim Jogger Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfqyH_0kE7QBik00

NYDJ

Cozy French terry fabric and a tapered leg give these mid-weight drawstring-waist pants, available in regular (XXS-XXL) and plus (0X-5X) sizes, a sporty-chic look. If you're in between sizes, consider sizing down.

Best Wide-Leg Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TsKm_0kE7QBik00

Everlane

With a loose silhouette that extends straight through the thigh, wide-leg sweats wear the most like traditional pajama bottoms. They're also very much on-trend now, so they best represent the intersection between pique style and comfort.

Abercrombie Split-Hem Wide Leg Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FH84a_0kE7QBik00

Abercrombie

Wide-leg sweats can be a little tricky when it comes to length, so it's great that Abercrombie's high-waist fleece bottoms come in short, regular, and long lengths (XXS-XL). A high tie waist, front seam down either leg and a split hem detail give added flair.

Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhHuN_0kE7QBik00

Quince

Don't let the cropped cut fool you. These stretchy fleece-lined bottoms (available in XS-XL) are plenty warm. Deep front and back pockets give a modern look, so you can wear them out or just lounge in. The best part is the affordable price point, which is true of all of Quince's offerings.

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv1x3_0kE7QBik00

Spanx

According to executive editor Sally Kaplan, these fine-knit wide-leg sweats are made from "possibly the most comfortable material on the planet." Even better: All four colors come in petite, regular and tall lengths in sizes XS-3X.

TKEES Raw Edge Wide-Leg Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38G69J_0kE7QBik00

TKEES

With pintuck detailing, an ultra-wide leg and a front flat-panel waist, these sweatpants look so polished they can almost pass for slacks. They're available in three neutral hues — black, beige and medium brown — in sizes XS-XXXL. A variety of perfectly coordinated tops, such as a cropped tee ($40) or turtleneck ($125) , are also available from the brand.

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB3qA_0kE7QBik00

Everlane

Cozy is the perfect way to describe these wool bottoms, which feel like wearing your favorite sweater on your lower half. A touch of spandex gives the drawstring pocketed pants (XXS-XL) some added stretch. Pair them with the matching cozy-stretch tank ($40) for a complete look.

Best Statement Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9O6N_0kE7QBik00

Madewell

Here's proof sweats are anything but boring. Playful color combinations, patterns, and mixed materials make these standout-bottoms a highlight of any comfy ensemble.

Madewell Patchwork-Quilted Tapered Joggers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208txY_0kE7QBik00

Madewell

It's hard to look away from Madewell's recycled nylon joggers (XXS-XXL), which have a mixed-patchwork design, a decorative button fly, and pockets. Bonus: There's a matching jacket ($228) if you want to go all out with this statement look.

Torrid Pull-on Wide Leg Super Soft Fleece Mid Rise Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSmz6_0kE7QBik00

Torrid

These wide-leg fleece-knit bottoms, covered in a playful cheetah print, make a fierce statement. They're available in sizes 00-6X as well as a short (28-inch), regular (30-inch), or tall (32-inch) inseam.

ASOS Chelsea Peers Oversized Color Block Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXVto_0kE7QBik00

ASOS

A bold color block design is the highlight of these elastic waist tapered sweats with pockets, available in XS-XL. Pair them with a white tee or pick out any of the colors in the patchwork design for a bolder look.

Best Luxury Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4EzU_0kE7QBik00

Quince

Lounging and luxury go hand-in-hand, and nothing makes that clearer than these splurge-worthy pants. If you want to pamper yourself with loungewear in the finest fabrics, see our top picks below.

NAADAM Cashmere Cropped Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48deJK_0kE7QBik00

NAADAM

These 100% cashmere bottoms come in a whopping 12 hues in sizes XXS-3X. The slightly cropped silhouette and relaxed fit make these pricey sweats worth it because with big comfort comes great flare.

Athleta Après Ski Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cd9RY_0kE7QBik00

Athleta

Frigid temperatures are no match for Athleta's wind-resistant and water-repellent joggers, which are basically a puffer coat for your legs. Thankfully, they're also as cute as they are warm, with a quilted chevron puffer front, fleece lined back, and zip pockets. All three colors are available in petite (27 inch), regular (29 inch), and tall (32 inch) inseams in sizes 0-14.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcU8H_0kE7QBik00

Quince

Quince's business model is based around the idea that high-quality fabrics don't have to break the bank, and these 100% Mongolian cashmere joggers are proof. The price point is much more affordable than traditional cashmere retails for, and they come in six rich colors in sizes XS-XL.

Lunya Washable Silk Wide Leg Pant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiFSi_0kE7QBik00

Lunya

If you prefer fabrics that are cool to the touch, these ankle-length wide-leg pants with an elastic waistband are made from 100% washable mulberry silk. They come in three neutral colors in sizes XS-XL.

