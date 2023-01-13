Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
winonapost.com
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA hosts regular American Red Cross adult and pediatric CPR/AED and first aid classes with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks...
winonapost.com
Y offers music, cooking programs for preschoolers
The Winona Family YMCA is kicking off two new programs in February to engage preschoolers, ages three to five, accompanied by an adult. The introductory music program will be on Thursdays from 9-9:30 a.m. This weekly program fosters a love of music and teaches the basics of counting, rhythm, colors, and the alphabet. Music provides joy and ignites all areas of child development. It helps the body and the mind work together, sparking brain development. Sessions are free and require registration.
winonapost.com
Islamic Center receives grant from MN Historical Society
The Minnesota Historical Society Historical Preservation division awarded a grant of $226,094 to the Islamic Center of Winona for the purpose of replacing the roof on its building and rehabilitating the common walls with both its neighbors to the east and west of the roof. The Islamic Center’s building falls...
winonapost.com
Public hearing for Winona-La Crescent watershed plan
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m., a public hearing will be held to discuss plans for the Mississippi River Winona and La Crescent Watersheds (WinLaC) at Minnesota State College Southeast (1250 Homer Road, Winona, in the auditorium, room 205; use main entrance, door A). For remote participation, please use the link: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P.
winonapost.com
YMCA introductory pickleball clinics Feb. 3
The Winona Family YMCA invites you to become part of the fastest growing sport in America. Combining elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong, pickleball is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Pickleball clinics are being offered on Friday, February 3. Pickleball 101 will be from 8-9:45 a.m....
Cresco Times
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
Former Mayo Clinic Health System clinic building in La Crosse being demolished
Demolition crews started taking down Mayo Clinic Health System's old occupational health clinic building on Monday.
KAAL-TV
Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
winonapost.com
WSHS student recognized in Heisman scholarship contest
A Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student was recognized in a national scholarship competition. Claira Jordan, a senior at Winona Senior High School, was named a school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship contest. This scholarship program celebrates and rewards male and female scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.
winonapost.com
WSU announces education dean
Winona State University (WSU) announces the appointment of Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023. Sorvaag is currently the chair for undergraduate teacher education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Additional positions held at Saint Mary’s include director of general education, Dean of Education, and chair of undergraduate teacher education. He also previously served as an elementary teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an elementary school principal for Arlington Elementary School.
winonapost.com
Police blotter
• At 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Justine Nicole Gahnz, 35, Robert Dwayne Coey, 37, Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, all from Lewiston, and Aaron Patrick Devorak, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 block of Highway 14 in Lewiston. According to the report, various drug paraphernalia were found in the residence where the individuals were found, and the paraphernalia allegedly had residue that tested positive for trace amounts of methamphetamine. Deputies said they also located 41 grams of an unknown brown substance that was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. The case is part of an ongoing investigation into narcotic-related activities at the residence, deputies said.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
winonapost.com
Deputies investigating Utica death
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating the death of a 19-year-old Utica man after his body was found Sunday evening. On January 15 at 9:12 p.m., WCSO deputies responded to the report of a deceased 19-year-old man who was found face down in an alley in Utica. Initial investigation indicates that the young man appeared to have died due to medical conditions that the individual was known to have, but the deputies said the investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly had occurred.
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KIMT
Truck convoy honors Blaze Himle
LAKE CITY, Minn.-Twelve-year-old Blaze Himle was killed last Sunday when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Wabasha County. His family called on truck drivers to help honor him at his funeral today. At First Lutheran Church, a convoy of truck drivers came together to escort Blaze to his final resting place in Theilman. Blaze loved semi trucks and knew a lot about them. He wanted to be a truck driver when he got older. Dannie Himle, Blaze's grandfather, said it's a perfect tribute to Blaze.
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
Heavy snow threat prompts winter storm watch in southern Minnesota
The next chance for accumulating snow arrives Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday as a strong low pressure system will spin through the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch across southern/southeastern Minnesota ahead of the storm. "Confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday...
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica
(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
winonapost.com
WAPS leaders plan referendum outreach
With a $94 million facilities referendum on the calendar for April, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is in the process of determining how to get the word out to the community. School districts are not allowed to use taxpayers’ dollars to advocate for voting yes on a facilities referendum, though...
winonapost.com
COVID, flu, RSV down after peak
Like other parts of the U.S., this region was subject to high rates of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections last month. While regional flu rates have decreased recently, cold viruses are still circulating. Dr. Joseph Kaiya of Winona Health said, “What we’re currently seeing at Winona Health...
