TikTok star Olivia Dunne's college gymnastics team hired a security guard after teen boys mobbed her meet

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
 4 days ago

Olivia Dunne has over 6.7 million TikTok followers.

Screenshot/TikTok - livvy

  • TikTok star and gymnast Olivia Dunne's team hired a security officer after fans swarmed a meet.
  • A video of the gymnastics meet showed a huge crowd of teen boys chanting for Dunne.
  • Dunne wasn't actually participating in the gymnastics meet, according to ESPN.

Louisiana State University was forced to hire a security guard to accompany its gymnastics team after fans of TikTok star and gymnast Olivia Dunne mobbed a recent meet, the team's coach told The Advocate/Times-Picayune .

A video of the scene outside the meet, posted by the Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek, showed a massive crowd of boys yelling "Livvy, Livvy!" and "We want Livvy!" at the camera. Some of them carried signs, and many were leaning over barricades that had been erected.

@sampeszek This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them. 😬 #livvy #ncaagymnastics #stop ♬ Hey It's Me - Official Sound Studio

The commotion outside the meet, which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, was so intense that police had to get involved, positioning the team's bus away from fans, according to The Independent .

"I just have a question, please," one boy said in the video. "Do you know where Livvy is? I'm serious."

The clip has garnered over 1.5 million views. Peszek called the behavior "scary and disturbing" in the description and urged people to leave Dunne alone.

Olympic gymnast and commentator Kathy Johnson Clarke replied to Peszek's repost of the video on Twitter and said she also witnessed disturbing fan behavior outside the meet. She wrote that she was walking out behind Peszek and heard people screaming, "Are you Livvy's mom? Are you Livvy's mom?"

"Very disturbing," she wrote. "Creepy, actually."

Due to an injury, Dunne didn't participate in the January 6 meet, according to ESPN . But that didn't stop rowdy fans from showing up in droves, demanding they see the 20-year-old star, and disturbing other athletes' performances, the outlet reported.

Another video of the meet circulating on social media showed masses of fans chanting for her and waving huge signs and cutouts.

Dunne addressed the incident on Twitter on Sunday. She said she appreciated the support but exhorted fans to "be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community."

Dunne has over 6.7 million followers and 340 million likes on TikTok, where she's been posting gymnastics content and lip-sync videos for multiple years. She's one of the most visible and high-profile collegiate athletes, with thousands of fans commenting on her every post.

LSU coach Jay Clark told The Advocate/Times-Picayune that the new security officer would travel with the team and establish safety perimeters around them to keep people at bay.

"We're looking at some policy changes that will give parents access at a different location to their daughters," Clark told the outlet.

University of Utah police, Dunne, and Clark did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Comments / 9

Christine Odorizzi
4d ago

She posts pictures for attention and then doesn’t like it????? If you post provocative pictures expect this chaos. Get a clue.

Reply(1)
2
 

