Read full article on original website
Related
Piute County teen charged as adult in killing of 16 year-old girl
The 17-year-old Piute teenager who has been accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl near Circleville, Utah has been charged as an adult.
kjzz.com
Snow College softball player killed after two-car crash in central Utah
FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College sophomore on the softball team has died after a two-car crash in Sanpete County. School officials said 20-year-old Paige Rydalch, from Stockton, was killed in the crash as she was traveling on State Route 132 on Monday morning. “This has shocked...
midutahradio.com
Upwards Of 28 Inches Of Snow To Come To Some Regions
(St. George, UT) — Southern Utah is gearing up for snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the cities of Cedar City, Beaver and Milford, and surrounding areas. It’s in effect now until five-p.m. tomorrow. Experts are forecasting upwards of 28 inches of snow.
Comments / 0