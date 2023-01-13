ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, UT

midutahradio.com

Upwards Of 28 Inches Of Snow To Come To Some Regions

(St. George, UT) — Southern Utah is gearing up for snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the cities of Cedar City, Beaver and Milford, and surrounding areas. It’s in effect now until five-p.m. tomorrow. Experts are forecasting upwards of 28 inches of snow.
CEDAR CITY, UT

