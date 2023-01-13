ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin house fire fills neighborhood with smoke

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin firefighters are on the scene of a second house fire in as many days. Emergency responders were called to the same neighborhood at 18th and Pearl yesterday and today to put out house fires. Firefighters got the call just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin's Newest Cooking School

JOPLIN, Mo.- Doughmen Kitchen is Joplin’s newest cooking school. Barb Doughmen noticed the lack of cooking classes in Joplin. During her years of traveling, Doughmen found comfort in attending cooking classes when she was in a new city. However, when she moved to Joplin 11 years ago, there were none. “ I wanted to take cooking classes, and there was nothing to do. I had to go to Tulsa, Kansas City, Arkansas, to take a class,” said Barb Doughmen, owner of Doughmen Kitchen. “I decided I'm going to start a cooking school and provide the service that I enjoy to other people.”
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Netflix show interviews Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
JOPLIN, MO
WIBW

SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
OPOLIS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Overnight traffic expected to be impacted by utility work

KSNF/KODE — Utility work is expected to impact overnight traffic flow on I-49 in Carthage this coming week. That work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 19th from 1 until 3 a.m., pending good weather conditions. MoDOT says both Northbound and Southbound lanes, from Highway HH to...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive charged with felony property damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stopper’s fugitive is wanted on a felony charge of property damage. Investigators believe Lakesha S. Hicks could be hiding out in Greene County. Court records show the 39-year-old had an address in northeast Springfield. But police say she also has connections in Iowa. Hicks failed to show up in Greene County court in October.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg teenager accused of drunk driving crash

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police, Crawford County EMS, and Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Authorities say Shane J. Baeza, 18, of Pittsburg, was driving a Chevy pickup and crashed into a parked Ford Ranger pickup. Police suspect Baeza was driving under...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FALLS CITY, NE
koamnewsnow.com

Wrongful Death settlement filed regarding fatal Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI, Okla. - Records show that a Petition for Court Approval of Wrongful Death was filed from Xiulan Weng, the surviving spouse of Guang Xin Ye, who was killed last February in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Miami, Oklahoma. The settlement describes that an agreement was reached wherein the McBrien's...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

One arrested in rural Baxter Springs drug raid

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — One man is in custody after Cherokee County deputies raid a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Jason Tessman, 44, is in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of possessing meth with intent to distribute, criminal possession of firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Monett woman safe after alleged kidnapping

KSNF/KODE — A woman is safe and a man is in jail after an alleged kidnapping in Aurora this weekend. According to the Aurora/Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page, an altercation happened around two in the morning Saturday in the parking lot of “Pricecutter” in Aurora. The...
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami students to serve as interns at Integris hospital

MIAMI, Okla — Intergris Health Miami Hospital is hosting its third class of high school interns. Seven Miami High School students are part of a 16-week program operated by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital. “It is a competitive opportunity,” said Elsie Grover, INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital administrative project manager in...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City files lawsuit in land dispute

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The City of Webb City has filed a lawsuit over disputed land in the centennial retail park. It’s connected to a deal in 2020 where a company called, 3rd Row Entertainment promised to build a movie theater and restaurant on a 20-acre tract of land within 12 months.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO

