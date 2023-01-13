Read full article on original website
Winona Friendship Center programming
The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA hosts regular American Red Cross adult and pediatric CPR/AED and first aid classes with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks...
Y offers music, cooking programs for preschoolers
The Winona Family YMCA is kicking off two new programs in February to engage preschoolers, ages three to five, accompanied by an adult. The introductory music program will be on Thursdays from 9-9:30 a.m. This weekly program fosters a love of music and teaches the basics of counting, rhythm, colors, and the alphabet. Music provides joy and ignites all areas of child development. It helps the body and the mind work together, sparking brain development. Sessions are free and require registration.
WSHS student recognized in Heisman scholarship contest
A Winona Senior High School (WSHS) student was recognized in a national scholarship competition. Claira Jordan, a senior at Winona Senior High School, was named a school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship contest. This scholarship program celebrates and rewards male and female scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, on the field, and in the community.
Islamic Center receives grant from MN Historical Society
The Minnesota Historical Society Historical Preservation division awarded a grant of $226,094 to the Islamic Center of Winona for the purpose of replacing the roof on its building and rehabilitating the common walls with both its neighbors to the east and west of the roof. The Islamic Center’s building falls...
YMCA introductory pickleball clinics Feb. 3
The Winona Family YMCA invites you to become part of the fastest growing sport in America. Combining elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong, pickleball is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Pickleball clinics are being offered on Friday, February 3. Pickleball 101 will be from 8-9:45 a.m....
WSU hosts internationally celebrated musicians
The Winona State University (WSU) Department of Music will host the ensemble Ground Bass at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in the Recital Hall of the Performing Arts Center. The ensemble includes five internationally celebrated members of the Lyra Baroque Orchestra, along with guest artist, Joseph Jones. Ground Bass...
The robotic surgical assistant
Da Vinci is set to debut as Winona Health’s newest surgical assistant, but patients shouldn't be frightened about a 15th century Italian inventor conducting medical procedures on them. Rather, da Vinci is a new intricate surgery robot acquired by the hospital. Winona Health is planning to conduct the first general surgery featuring the robot later this month and hopes to open the door for other procedures in the future.
WSU announces education dean
Winona State University (WSU) announces the appointment of Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023. Sorvaag is currently the chair for undergraduate teacher education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Additional positions held at Saint Mary’s include director of general education, Dean of Education, and chair of undergraduate teacher education. He also previously served as an elementary teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an elementary school principal for Arlington Elementary School.
Frozen River films to light up Winona
On a balcony, a man waits with his camera. As people walk by below, he interacts with them, asking questions about their experiences. This film, “The Balcony Movie,” is part of this year’s Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF), and screening committee members said it is relatable and engrossing.
Police blotter
• At 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Justine Nicole Gahnz, 35, Robert Dwayne Coey, 37, Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, all from Lewiston, and Aaron Patrick Devorak, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 block of Highway 14 in Lewiston. According to the report, various drug paraphernalia were found in the residence where the individuals were found, and the paraphernalia allegedly had residue that tested positive for trace amounts of methamphetamine. Deputies said they also located 41 grams of an unknown brown substance that was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. The case is part of an ongoing investigation into narcotic-related activities at the residence, deputies said.
Ice fishing for kids Jan. 28
The annual Kid’s Ice Fishing Event, co-sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McNally Boat Landing on Prairie Island Drive in Winona. This year’s event is also supported by the Eldon Skurdahl Memorial and League of the Ridiculous of La Crosse, Wis.
Winona home market stays strong in 2022
With national headlines such as “The housing market is worse than you think” and “Is the housing market about to crash?” Winonans might think that Winona County is about to feel a heavy decline in the real estate market. After rising significantly in recent years, average Winona County home sales declined slightly in 2022; however, local home sales were stable compared to neighboring counties reporting increasingly declining property sales, according to Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek.
COVID, flu, RSV down after peak
Like other parts of the U.S., this region was subject to high rates of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections last month. While regional flu rates have decreased recently, cold viruses are still circulating. Dr. Joseph Kaiya of Winona Health said, “What we’re currently seeing at Winona Health...
Senior U course: ‘Is an Electric Vehicle for Me?’
The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce that the “Is an Electric Vehicle for Me?” Senior U course begins on Wednesday, February 1. The class will run for four weeks from 2:30-4 p.m., and course dates are February 1, 8, 15, and 22. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 259. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed. Currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
Deputies investigating Utica death
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating the death of a 19-year-old Utica man after his body was found Sunday evening. On January 15 at 9:12 p.m., WCSO deputies responded to the report of a deceased 19-year-old man who was found face down in an alley in Utica. Initial investigation indicates that the young man appeared to have died due to medical conditions that the individual was known to have, but the deputies said the investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly had occurred.
