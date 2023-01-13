ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Best Buy set to close at North Shoppes

By News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X91lC_0kE7PLaD00

St. Joseph's Best Buy store will close in March.

Best Buy is not renewing its lease at the Shoppes at North Village, said Olivia Bruce, who works in external communications with the electronics retailer.

St. Joseph, MO
