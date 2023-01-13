Read full article on original website
Douglas Budget
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
county17.com
Laramie County land owners push for Wyoming House’s annexation regulation bill
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County residents banded together Monday afternoon to advocate for a bill that would recognize the rights of landowners in independent pockets of cities. They testified during the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision meetings as representatives deliberated House Bill 73, a legislation that would require...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House To Vote On Bill Forbidding Marriage For Teens 15 And Younger
Wyoming is one of eight states with no minimum marriage age. Some in the Wyoming Legislature are trying to change that with House Bill 7. If it becomes law, the bill would forbid people younger than 16 from marrying altogether, and would require a guardian's permission for minors ages 16 and 17.
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature's Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
First, welcome to new subscribers. We've topped 41,000 subscribers on our morning newsletter. If you just joined us, welcome. Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold:. Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Cattle Producer to Lead NCBA Federal Lands Committee
Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee. “Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” says NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas, and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic, and social value of public lands ranching and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”
county17.com
Wyoming Arts Council: Writers wanted for 2 literary awards￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting applications for two writing awards showcasing works from either women writers or those inspired by a relationship with the natural world. As of Jan. 17, the application window for both the 2023 Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Award and theNeltje...
svinews.com
ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
cowboystatedaily.com
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It's a problem that's demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency's bleeding of personnel.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fremont County GOP Unsuccessful In Censuring Lummis Over Same-Sex Marriage Vote
A movement by some Fremont County Republican Party leaders to publicly condemn Wyoming U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis for supporting same-sex marriage legislation failed Saturday, as did two votes to send her strongly worded letters. Respect For Marriage Act. Lummis, a Republican,
cowboystatedaily.com
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn't move
capcity.news
Cheyenne teacher works to remind students they are loved by crocheting them blankets every year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alta Vista teacher Tasha Marshall has worked diligently to make sure her students know they will always be in her heart by making blankets for them that they can have for the rest of their lives. Marshall has always loved working with children, beginning as a...
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation
A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature's House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
