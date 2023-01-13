Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Trailer: Billy Crudup Is a Moon Timeshare Salesman in Apple TV+ Comedy
The unofficial king of Apple TV+ is back. Billy Crudup, an Emmy winner for his performance on “The Morning Show,” is starring in the streamer’s comedy series “Hello Tomorrow!,” and the official trailer for the upcoming series has been released out of Apple’s Television Critics Association Winter press tour on Wednesday. Set in a “retro-futuristic world” akin to “The Jetsons,” complete with robotic chore helpers and husbands traveling to work on jetpacks, “Hello Tomorrow!” stars Crudup as Jack, an ambitious and intelligent traveling salesman hawking timeshares for vacationing on the moon. Jack develops a thriving business with a group of dedicated...
Will Park Chan-wook (‘Decision to Leave’) finally get into Best Director at the Oscars?
Park Chan-wook has one of the most illustrious careers as a filmmaker in South Korea, with movies like “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden” winning multiple prestigious Korean film awards. He returns this awards season with the unique CJ Entertainment film “Decision to Leave,” a thriller turned tragic romance that one would say goes against his usual style of filmmaking. However, his command of direction remains impeccable, winning him the Best Director prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It may come as a shock to many that he has never received an Oscar nomination; will this be...
Amanda Bynes to Join ‘All That’ Cast Reunion in First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended: ‘I’m Really Excited’
Fans of Nickelodeon’s “All That” should clear their calendars for late March as the sketch comedy series’ largest cast reunion since wrapping has been set for the annual 90’s CON celebration. The convention is set to take place March 17-19 in Hartford, Connecticut. Most notably, Amanda Bynes will be in attendance and joining her “All That” cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell for a reunion and panel discussion. The event will mark Bynes’ first major public appearance since her conservatorship ended in 2022. According to a statement from 90’s CON: “Guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0