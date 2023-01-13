Couple arrested in Santa Rosa after police find 13 pounds of suspected crystal meth

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A Sonoma County couple inside a black Acura sedan was arrested after officers observed the car violated a traffic code on Highway 101, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in an alert Friday. Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

In the Acura, police found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The driver of the Acura was identified as Brandon Olguin and his wife Maria Olguin-Chavez was in the passenger seat — both 26 years old.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the couple’s residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive where they located evidence of narcotics sales, the alert said.

Both Brandon and Maria were booked into Sonoma County Jail for three felony counts:

Possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine

Transportation of methamphetamine

Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Santa Rosa police posted a photo of the 13 packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine is pictured above.

