Visa and Uber Eats Team to Offer Restaurants Green Packaging
Visa has teamed with Uber Eats to help restaurants offer sustainable packaging. The partnership will give qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Madrid access to a $1 million fund for green packaging, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release. "Single-use packaging...
Starbucks’ DoorDash Expansion Showcases Necessity of Omnichannel Availability for QSRs
Starbucks’ DoorDash partnership, which came after years of the coffeehouse chain holding out, is expanding. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant first announced its deal with the aggregator in September as part of the chain’s reinvention plan after years of Starbucks’ notable absence from the country’s popular delivery marketplace. Now, the partnership is going live in several additional markets, adding to the six cities in which it is already active.
Upscale Restaurants Close Up Shop While Downscale Brands Keep Going
As inflation forces restaurants to take drastic measures, high-end establishments are shuttering dining rooms. The December edition of PYMNTS’ Restaurant Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React To Rising Costs, Declining Service,” draws from a December survey of a census-balanced panel of more than 2,300 consumers who regularly purchase food from restaurants, seeking to understand how their dining habits have changed.
New and Remodeled Convenience Stores Will Push Grungy Standalones to Brink
With new brick-and-mortar and digital competition, convenience stores can no longer afford outdatedness or grunginess. The number of convenience stores is rising in the United States, as the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) noted this week in its 2023 NACS/Nielsen Convenience Industry Store Count report. The 150,000+ locations in operation in the country mark a 1.5% increase from last year, a finding that is especially notable, seeing as it comes on the heels of four years of decreases.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Bankrupt Sporting Goods Retailer Could Be the Brand to Make a Comeback
The company had a nearly 50-year run before it liquidated its assets last July..
CNBC
4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
Believe It Or Not, Coca-Cola Has Been Deep Fried Before
America is the land of the free and the home of fried foods. You might think we've deep-fried everything that can be fried in this great country, but apparently, liquids aren't off the table. And it's not just Americans who love fried food. One unusual way you can eat pizza in Scotland is delicious, batterless, and deep-fried. This hefty choice is a popular fast food in the north of Great Britain. These melty, crispy creations are typically sold by the slice and come with a side of fries, often from fish and chip shops.
Score this 25-piece The Pioneer Woman pantry essentials set for an unbeatable price at Walmart
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Right now, you can give your whole pantry a makeover with this 25-piece set from The Pioneer Woman. This adorable...
Pepsi Kills Classic Soda as It Tries to Rival One Coke's Biggest Brands
The iconic PepsiCo drink will fade away but not before a new star takes center stage.
6 in 10 Grocers Say Self-Service Key to Shopper Loyalty
Grocers are noticing that, to win shoppers’ loyalty, they have to offer self-service checkout options. Grocers continue to add self-checkout capabilities. Last month, grocery chain Weis Markets, which operates about 200 stores across seven East Coast states, announced that it was implementing Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera platform chainwide in a move to improve self-checkout capabilities, along with other point-of-sale (POS) upgrades.
CE 100 Index Surges 6.3% as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
Macro level data suggests inflation is cooling, and bank earnings suggest consumer spending is resilient. In tandem with the investor sentiment that interest rate hikes may be slowing or the Fed might pause altogether, the CE 100 Index surged 6.3%. That positive performance outpaced the broader markets, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq trailed with a 4.5% gain.
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
Why Mastering the Restaurant Carry-Out Menu Is the Key to Voice AI’s Future
Voice AI is smartening up to fulfill the promise of life without keyboards. Many of us have marveled at the dumbness of answers that, say, Siri often responds with, but voice AI has reached an inflection point where its natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities are catching up fast to human speech. Listen for it at a restaurant near you soon.
ACI Worldwide Debuts Hub for 200+ Digital Wallets
ACI Worldwide has debuted a multi-country network to capitalize on digital wallets’ growing popularity. The ACI Wallet Hub connects merchants in more than 70 countries to a single hub for more than 200 digital wallets, the payments company said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17), letting them “deliver native wallet checkout experiences for consumers.”
BBC
Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone
Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
Walmart Leans Into a Social Media Sensation
Retail Giant Walmart has made a deal to bring a product that has gone viral onto its store shelves.
Digital Platforms Transform How Consumers Choose, Buy Life Insurance
The connected economy will refashion the middleman’s role across verticals, and life insurance is no exception. TransUnion noted in a research report that about 4 in 10 consumers go online or use an app when shopping for life insurance. That’s a marked shift away from the traditional conduits of emailing and calling agents to get quotes, and scheduling medical tests with providers to get cleared for underwriting.
