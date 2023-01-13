Read full article on original website
Donate games and more to Project COMPASS
Do you have new items that you would like to pass on? Project COMPASS, WAPS Community Education Adults with Disabilities Program, is currently accepting new or gently used items for their program. This is an opportunity to donate board games, art supplies, adult coloring books, gift certificates, DVDs, socks, scarves, hats, mittens, and other types of small items. These items will be used as prizes for bingo, cosmic bowling, and dances. Your donation is greatly appreciated.
Winona Friendship Center programming
The Friendship Center’s open hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members are welcome to come for in-person programming. Classes will also be offered via Zoom as an option for those not comfortable in person. Registration is required for some programs; call 507-454-5212 at least 24 hours in advance. Health and Wellness programs do not need to register; however, a punch card or payment the day of is needed.
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA hosts regular American Red Cross adult and pediatric CPR/AED and first aid classes with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks...
Y offers music, cooking programs for preschoolers
The Winona Family YMCA is kicking off two new programs in February to engage preschoolers, ages three to five, accompanied by an adult. The introductory music program will be on Thursdays from 9-9:30 a.m. This weekly program fosters a love of music and teaches the basics of counting, rhythm, colors, and the alphabet. Music provides joy and ignites all areas of child development. It helps the body and the mind work together, sparking brain development. Sessions are free and require registration.
Islamic Center receives grant from MN Historical Society
The Minnesota Historical Society Historical Preservation division awarded a grant of $226,094 to the Islamic Center of Winona for the purpose of replacing the roof on its building and rehabilitating the common walls with both its neighbors to the east and west of the roof. The Islamic Center’s building falls...
YMCA introductory pickleball clinics Feb. 3
The Winona Family YMCA invites you to become part of the fastest growing sport in America. Combining elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong, pickleball is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Pickleball clinics are being offered on Friday, February 3. Pickleball 101 will be from 8-9:45 a.m....
WSU hosts internationally celebrated musicians
The Winona State University (WSU) Department of Music will host the ensemble Ground Bass at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in the Recital Hall of the Performing Arts Center. The ensemble includes five internationally celebrated members of the Lyra Baroque Orchestra, along with guest artist, Joseph Jones. Ground Bass...
Public hearing for Winona-La Crescent watershed plan
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m., a public hearing will be held to discuss plans for the Mississippi River Winona and La Crescent Watersheds (WinLaC) at Minnesota State College Southeast (1250 Homer Road, Winona, in the auditorium, room 205; use main entrance, door A). For remote participation, please use the link: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P.
Former Mayo Clinic Health System clinic building in La Crosse being demolished
Demolition crews started taking down Mayo Clinic Health System's old occupational health clinic building on Monday.
WSHS Theatre to stage one-act play Jan. 20-21
The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Theatre Group is preparing to stage its one-act play along with improv performances. The WSHS Theatre Group will perform “Caution: Librarians Ahead” at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at the WSHS Auditorium. “Cautions: Librarians Ahead” is written by Bradley Walton and performed with special permission from Brooklyn Publishers, LLC.
WAPS leaders plan referendum outreach
With a $94 million facilities referendum on the calendar for April, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is in the process of determining how to get the word out to the community. School districts are not allowed to use taxpayers’ dollars to advocate for voting yes on a facilities referendum, though...
WSU announces education dean
Winona State University (WSU) announces the appointment of Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023. Sorvaag is currently the chair for undergraduate teacher education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Additional positions held at Saint Mary’s include director of general education, Dean of Education, and chair of undergraduate teacher education. He also previously served as an elementary teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an elementary school principal for Arlington Elementary School.
Frozen River films to light up Winona
On a balcony, a man waits with his camera. As people walk by below, he interacts with them, asking questions about their experiences. This film, “The Balcony Movie,” is part of this year’s Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF), and screening committee members said it is relatable and engrossing.
Winona home market stays strong in 2022
With national headlines such as “The housing market is worse than you think” and “Is the housing market about to crash?” Winonans might think that Winona County is about to feel a heavy decline in the real estate market. After rising significantly in recent years, average Winona County home sales declined slightly in 2022; however, local home sales were stable compared to neighboring counties reporting increasingly declining property sales, according to Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek.
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
COVID, flu, RSV down after peak
Like other parts of the U.S., this region was subject to high rates of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections last month. While regional flu rates have decreased recently, cold viruses are still circulating. Dr. Joseph Kaiya of Winona Health said, “What we’re currently seeing at Winona Health...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Mayo Clinic Resolves Another Data Breach Lawsuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic has apparently settled another lawsuit stemming from a data breach by a former Mayo Clinic employee. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Olga Ryabchuk and sought class-action status on behalf of the more than 1600 Mayo Clinic patients who had their medical records improperly accessed. The case was officially dismissed by an Olmsted County Judge on December 30th at the request of the parties involved. The terms of the apparent settlement have not been disclosed.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Truck convoy honors Blaze Himle
LAKE CITY, Minn.-Twelve-year-old Blaze Himle was killed last Sunday when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Wabasha County. His family called on truck drivers to help honor him at his funeral today. At First Lutheran Church, a convoy of truck drivers came together to escort Blaze to his final resting place in Theilman. Blaze loved semi trucks and knew a lot about them. He wanted to be a truck driver when he got older. Dannie Himle, Blaze's grandfather, said it's a perfect tribute to Blaze.
