Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Rainbow Six Film In Works From John Wick Director And Michael B. Jordan
The upcoming Rainbow Six film from Paramount, starring Michael B. Jordan, has a director: Chad Stahelski. He’s best known for his work on the popular John Wick films and will produce the movie alongside Jordan, who stars as John Clark, a popular character from Tom Clancy’s books. Jordan...
The Last Of Us' Famous Intro Is Handled So Much Better In The TV Show
It’s not possible to play every game. Over 25 years of games criticism, I’ve played a frightening number, although there will always be big-name gaps. But when it comes to The Last of Us, it was a very deliberate choice on my part. The PS4 version of the...
Twitch Star’s Black Lives Matter Post Gets Him TikTok Permaban On MLK Day
We’re talking about the mega-popular Twitch streamer Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker again. However, instead of a scandal pertaining to his actions on the Amazon-owned streaming platform or something related to how rich the political commentator is, Hasanabi is making headlines for being permabanned on TikTok for “hateful behavior” after his editor reposted a clip from Hasanabi’s December 14 livestream on Black Lives Matter versus All Lives Matter.
Suicide Squad Leak Has Fans Worried About Its Online Features
A lot of fan expectations are riding on Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Nearly eight years after Arkham Knight closed out Rocksteady’s Batman trilogy and just a few months after sister studio Warner Bros. Montreal’s extremely middling Gotham Knights, people are hungry for a solid DC superhero game, and especially one that’s fun and not bogged down in bullshit. But a new leak is conjuring exactly those fears with a screenshot that looks busy enough to be out of a Call of Duty Warzone matchmaking lobby.
The Last Of Us Episode One Recap: Taking A Ride
The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is finally here, and not unlike the early hours of the game it’s based on, this section largely serves as table-setting and prelude for the true heart of the story: Joel and Ellie’s long journey together. However, this is television, and there are some minor yet meaningful deviations from the game that shed light on how the people leading this adaptation—the game’s creative director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin—approached the task of adapting the story to a new medium.
