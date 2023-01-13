Read full article on original website
Robinhood Debuts Sherwood Media to Cover Finance News
Trading platform Robinhood is getting deeper into the news business. The company, which has long offered the financial newsletter Snacks, said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it had formed Sherwood Media, a subsidiary that “will be a home for news and information about the markets, economics, business, technology, and the culture of money.”
Amex and Airwallex Team to Help Businesses 'Scale Beyond Borders'
Australia-based FinTech Airwallex says its customers can now accept American Express as a payment method. The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, saying it lets Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. accept American Express Card payments from around the world.
Portugal’s Bison Bank, Sygnum Launch Fully-Regulated B2B Crypto Offering
Portuguese regulators have granted the country’s first central bank-issued crypto license to Bison Bank. That’s according to a company press release published Tuesday (Jan. 17) announcing the news and a new partnership with Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, which calls itself the world’s first digital asset bank. The...
N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries
The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
‘Translating Issues’ Delay Vote on EU Crypto Law
Technical issues are reportedly behind the second delay surrounding the passage of the EU’s landmark crypto legislation. A vote on the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation, commonly referred to as MiCA, has been delayed until April due to technical problems “caused by translating issues,” an official with knowledge of the matter told Coindesk in a report published Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Digital Platforms Transform How Consumers Choose, Buy Life Insurance
The connected economy will refashion the middleman’s role across verticals, and life insurance is no exception. TransUnion noted in a research report that about 4 in 10 consumers go online or use an app when shopping for life insurance. That’s a marked shift away from the traditional conduits of emailing and calling agents to get quotes, and scheduling medical tests with providers to get cleared for underwriting.
BNPL Firm Tabby Raises $58M Series C for Expansion
Dubai-based FinTech Tabby has raised $58 million in a Series C funding round. Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst all participated in the round, which values the Dubai-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm at $660 million. In a press release announcing...
‘Smarter’ Money Movement Helps B2B Firms Hedge FX Risk, Improve Cash Flow
For midmarket B2B firms, intelligent decision-making about how, and when, to move money is more challenging than ever. Patrick Gauthier, CEO of B2B FinTech Convera, told Karen Webster that as companies navigate supply chain pressures, inflation and rising interest rates — not to mention a pandemic and geopolitical tensions — currency volatility has become a fact of everyday life.
Report: Stitch Fix’s Trial-and-Error Expansion Plans Hold Key Lessons
With its shares down 95% in two years, personal fashion subscription service Stitch Fix has become a cautionary tale of trial and error, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Jan. 17). The company’s experience holds key lessons for other tech companies looking to recapture the growth rates they enjoyed...
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
ClearBank Names Barclays Vet Mark Fairless as CFO
Embedded banking firm ClearBank has named Mark Fairless to lead its finance team. In addition to his duties as CFO, Fairless, a veteran of companies that include M&G, Santander and Barclays, will also serve on the ClearBank board and executive committee and help the company’s international expansion, the U.K. firm announced on its website Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Digital Loan Offerings Become Cost-Effective Way for Credit Unions to Court Millennials
Offering new consumer-facing loan tools to digital-savvy customers doesn’t have to burst budgets. Credit unions have a long-standing reputation for being customer-centric but are caught in the middle when it comes to offering the digital innovations today’s banking customers demand between their larger and smaller competitors. Major commercial banks generally have a larger budget to create or host consumer-facing financial tools, and FinTechs may have an agility advantage in this highly competitive space, especially smaller ones.
Lynk Offers Pay By Bank to Help Smaller Retailers
Payments platform Lynk has added Pay by Bank to its portfolio due to high customer demand. The feature lets businesses reduce their credit card processing fees and get immediate access to revenues while guarding against transaction failure and fraud, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) news release. “Credit...
Silvergate Reports $1B Loss After Crypto’s ‘Transformational Shift’
Crypto-centric bank Silvergate says the industry’s continued downturn led to a $1 billion quarterly loss. “During the fourth quarter of 2022, the digital asset industry experienced a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry-leading to several high-profile bankruptcies,” Silvergate Capital Corporation said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Tenemos CEO Departs Amid Declining Profits
Banking software firm Tenemos is looking for a new CEO after reporting declining profits. The Swiss company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release that longtime chief executive Max Chuard would step down after 20 years with Tenemos. Chuard, who has also served as the company's CFO and COO,...
LVMH Tops $430B Market Cap
LVMH’s share price rose to over 800 euros on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The fashion and luxury goods group, which is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, briefly traded at over 800 euros (roughly $863) a share, boosting the company’s market capitalization to 400 billion euros ($431.5 billion) for the first time, Reuters reported.
CE 100 Index Surges 6.3% as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
Macro level data suggests inflation is cooling, and bank earnings suggest consumer spending is resilient. In tandem with the investor sentiment that interest rate hikes may be slowing or the Fed might pause altogether, the CE 100 Index surged 6.3%. That positive performance outpaced the broader markets, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq trailed with a 4.5% gain.
Chaser Launches API to Ease Integration of AR Management Tools
Chaser has launched an application programming interface (API) for its accounts receivable (AR) management tools. With the new Chaser API, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can integrate Chaser’s AR management tools with their enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) or accounting system, Chaser Chief Technology Officer Pedro Sampaio wrote in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) blog post.
PayPal and Mastercard Dissect ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ at Davos
The future of the global economy hinges on the future of money and payments. The largest set of global leaders in the history of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos Summit are descending this week on the charming Swiss mountain town, Europe’s highest, to discuss this year’s theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”
