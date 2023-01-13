ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plymouth stabbing that left man hospitalized

PLYMOUTH, Mass — Plymouth police are searching for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man in the chest outside a 711 Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the convenience store on Court Street shortly before 11 p.m. to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LYeF_0kE7Ojki00

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, who police believe knew the victim, fled the scene prior to the arrival of both officers. Police were not able to locate the suspect at the time.

On January 13, police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Trinity Norman and issued a warrant for his arrest on armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, serious bodily injury, assault and battery and dangerous weapon charges.

Norman is described as 5′11″ black male, between 180 and 200 pounds and has a tattoo with “Trinity” on his right arm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

