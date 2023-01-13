Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city
The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Albemarle County is meeting to share initial design concepts to improve Free Bridge Lane on Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m. County Transportation Planner Jessica Hersh-Ballering will present two design concepts and take questions from those in attendance. The meeting will be held at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Outpatient Center at...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
Augusta Free Press
Former planner: Uniontown redevelopment ‘resegregation under the name of culture’
The City of Staunton is committing $75,000 to a small area study of Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood located near National Cemetery that was settled after the Civil War and Emancipation. There’s a difference of opinion on the commitment from the city and what it signifies. Former City Council...
NBC 29 News
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
Augusta Free Press
The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district
After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
Augusta Free Press
Vigil to be held Sunday to call on legislators to address state housing crisis
A vigil will be held on Sunday to call for affordable housing in the City of Waynesboro. The vigil, held by Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, will take place at 3 p.m. outside the Embrace Community Center. The vigil will be part of...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Baby steps toward getting some bang for our taxpayer-funded charity
The City of Waynesboro paid $3.475 million back in 2011 to take scrub brush that no one else had any interest in off the hands of politically connected friends of city leaders. A mere 12 years later, the city is a baby step closer to seeing something come of that...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
Augusta Free Press
Why has the City of Staunton spent less than a third of its low-income housing rehab funds?
A whistleblower alleges that federal funds meant to assist low-income residents in Staunton are going unspent because of basic incompetence on the part of a consulting firm hired by the city government. The whistleblower, Vincent Mani, was fired from his position as the city’s housing planner and grants coordinator on...
Augusta Free Press
Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures
The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month. The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area....
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Route 682 in Mount Crawford area will reopen on Wednesday
Work on the $3.1 million project to replace the bridge over Pleasant Run in Mount Crawford is coming to an end this week. VDOT is set to reopen Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County on Wednesday. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since last March as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Out-of-touch politicians and Albemarle’s foolish plastic bag tax
Full disclosure: I am not a scientist, a doctor, expert, or politician. For those who have blind faith in ‘authorities’ such as those, you can stop reading now. I reside in the slice of the pie that does not have the ability to sign ideas into law. While I try my best to voice my concerns to those that do, at the end of the day I have to obey like a good little serf. I often have dreams of being one of the ‘rulemakers’, but they are frequently dashed as I am not an accomplished pontificator of political topics, and easily get talked down (or over) by those with a ‘vast knowledge’ of a particular subject.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
Augusta Free Press
Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month
Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County
A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County. According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.
Augusta Free Press
‘From the plantation house to the White House’: MLK remembered in Waynesboro
Sounds of worship echoed from St. James Baptist Church in Waynesboro Sunday. Participants praised God and a man who did God’s work in his 39 years on Earth. Yesterday would have been the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday. The Waynesboro branch of the NAACP hosted...
