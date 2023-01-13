ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city

The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
Augusta Free Press

The Afton Express is ‘a resounding success’ for planning district

After more than 12,000 trips between Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro and the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County since September 2021, the Afton Express is a success story. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) declared the Afton Express “a resounding success” that “has proven to be a safe, convenient...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures

The U.S. 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Charlottesville is currently undergoing repairs. As a result, there will be lane closures through the end of the month. The southern sidewalk and joints on the bridge are being replaced. This will lead to changing traffic patterns throughout the area....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Route 682 in Mount Crawford area will reopen on Wednesday

Work on the $3.1 million project to replace the bridge over Pleasant Run in Mount Crawford is coming to an end this week. VDOT is set to reopen Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) in the Mount Crawford area of Rockingham County on Wednesday. Route 682 traffic has been following a three-mile detour since last March as contractors replaced the bridge over Pleasant Run and made several roadway improvements.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Out-of-touch politicians and Albemarle’s foolish plastic bag tax

Full disclosure: I am not a scientist, a doctor, expert, or politician. For those who have blind faith in ‘authorities’ such as those, you can stop reading now. I reside in the slice of the pie that does not have the ability to sign ideas into law. While I try my best to voice my concerns to those that do, at the end of the day I have to obey like a good little serf. I often have dreams of being one of the ‘rulemakers’, but they are frequently dashed as I am not an accomplished pontificator of political topics, and easily get talked down (or over) by those with a ‘vast knowledge’ of a particular subject.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month

Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County

A Natural Bridge Station man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a left turn in front of him in Botetourt County. According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road at 5:59 p.m. Sunday when the driver slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, and was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

