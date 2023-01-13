I know, I know. It seems like barely yesterday since the bedding industry rejoined in Florida for our first, back-in-person Bedding Conference last May. Like many other business event and personal functions, COVID did a number on our beloved Bedding Conference, pushing us in 2020 to host our first virtual event. The following year, once again, we took the show online. That 2021 event happened to be the first time I had been involved, and it was fun and crazy and energizing all at once.

