Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Broadway, Wilmot in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Broadway and Wilmot in Tucson early Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Furniture Today
Set your GPS for a Tucson 2023 Bedding Conference | Sheila Long O’Mara
I know, I know. It seems like barely yesterday since the bedding industry rejoined in Florida for our first, back-in-person Bedding Conference last May. Like many other business event and personal functions, COVID did a number on our beloved Bedding Conference, pushing us in 2020 to host our first virtual event. The following year, once again, we took the show online. That 2021 event happened to be the first time I had been involved, and it was fun and crazy and energizing all at once.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Barbata is the newest addition to cocktail scene
With the ambiance of an English pub, Barbata is the perfect after-work destination. “At the end of a long day or a long week, it’s the perfect place to unwind,” said guest/PCC piano professor Raymond Ryder. Co-owner and executive chef Tyler Fenton echoed a similar sentiment in a...
fox10phoenix.com
Decades of Arizona's movie history destroyed in house fire
THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Decades of Arizona's movie history have been destroyed after a massive house fire near Tucson. Thousands of props, artwork and books are gone after flames tore through the Three Points home of longtime western movie actor Ivan "Red Cloud" Wolverton and his wife Margery. Wolverton played...
KOLD-TV
Gas leak causes evacuation at Tucson home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home near Menlo Park in Tucson has been evacuated after a gas leak was reported there on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Other homes near the gas leak, in the 200 block of South Grande Avenue, were also evacuated. Around 3:30 p.m., there was...
Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson
A former actor in Western films and his wife have survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. The post Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson appeared first on KYMA.
KGUN 9
Three people, two dogs rescued near Prince and I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're tracking the winter storm in Southern Arizona Tuesday. The Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road was closed due to unsafe yard conditions caused by rain. The center will reopen when conditions improve. 7:50 a.m. Golder Ranch Fire and Tucson...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies celebrates The Landings opening
Crumbl Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Todd and Lori Tucker, Matt Rudder, and Spencer and Abby Olson are doing just that. They opened their third Crumbl Cookies’ location in Arizona, this time at 4850 S....
I-10 reopens after disabled vehicle cleared
Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near milepost 275 due to a disabled vehicle. The road was reopened shortly after.
Police: Pedestrian injured by car near Broadway and Wilmot
A vehicle hit a pedestrian near Broadway and Wilmot Monday morning. Tucson police say the pedestrian was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Umbrella Lady's memorial brings together community
Community members came together on Saturday at Oracle and Rudasill Roads to honor the life of Lydia Reis, also known as the Umbrella Lady.
KOLD-TV
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash at Pima and Craycroft in Tucson late Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. The name of the man who died will not be released until his family is notified, the...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
KOLD-TV
Tucson community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Reid Park despite inclement weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bad weather didn’t stop people from remembering the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday dedicated to the late civil rights leader. Here in Tucson, a march and celebration returned after two years of virtual celebrations due to the...
ABC 15 News
Fire destroys decades of Arizona movie history inside Three Points home
THREE POINTS, AZ — Longtime Western movie actor Ivan Wolverton and his wife Margery narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their Three Points home on Wednesday. Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.
Tucson, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Rio Rico High School soccer team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00. The Amphitheater High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00.
Fire departments rescue four people in swift water
Fire departments in Tucson worked together and responded to a swift water. The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire Department rescued
Police: Motorcycle wreck shuts down 22nd and Wilmot Friday
Tucson police shut down the intersection of Wilmot Road and 22nd Street Friday due to a wreck involving a motorcycle.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Shope to propose state pay for rest of I-10 expansion costs
PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
Comments / 0