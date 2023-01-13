Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Californian favourite Mr. Pickle's launches in Scottsdale: Grand-opening of first Arizona storeBrenna TempleScottsdale, AZ
Related
onscene.tv
1 Killed In Horrible Wreck After Pickup T-Bones Sedan | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: 47th Avenue and Indian School Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 AM. Crews arrived to find a pickup truck vs a sedan in an apparent t bone collision. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Indian School road is closed for investigation and is expected to remain closed at 47th Avenue for several hours. No further details regarding the crash are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
AZFamily
Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a north Phoenix fast food restaurant early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue around 4 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
AZFamily
Family taking legal action after loved one killed in fiery crash in Chandler
One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on. Arizona artist teaching history through artwork for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The artist, Robert Jackson, says MLK Day is a day to bring...
kjzz.org
DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix
At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
'I'm so glad you found the light': Valley family mourns loved one killed in fiery I-10 crash
PHOENIX — Andrew Standifird’s life was in the midst of a turnaround when a horrific semi-truck crash claimed his life. The 28-year-old father of three was a beloved son and husband. However, he dealt with addiction issues throughout his life. "Andrew was a very charismatic, loving, giving, just...
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Goodyear
The pedestrian, 71-year-old Thomas Stenoien, and his family dog, 11-year-old "Judge" were both struck and killed.
fox10phoenix.com
Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 5 dead; loved ones remember victims
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down for hours in Chandler on Jan. 12 due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The crash happened near the Chandler Boulevard exit, and five people are dead as a...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was in jail on a drug charge when a welfare worker delivered a tragic news. His son's brain is inactive and is on life support, just days after authorities took him into state custody. The post Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care appeared first on KYMA.
Man in critical condition after shooting near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road
A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road in central Phoenix Saturday morning.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
fox10phoenix.com
Man falls into Bartlett Lake after having a medical emergency and dies, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man died after having a medical emergency and falling into Bartlett Lake on Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. At around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to reports of a man who had a medical emergency and fell into the water. "Family...
People
384K+
Followers
65K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1