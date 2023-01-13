Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Patriots Rumors: Here’s ‘Primary Target’ For Offensive Coordinator
It’s looking more and more like Bill O’Brien will be the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots. O’Brien started being floated as Matt Patricia’s likely successor before New England’s season even ended. And though some reports have cast some doubt on the possibility of O’Brien leaving Alabama to rejoin the Patriots, he’s remained the odds-on favorite to lead the Patriots offense in 2023.
ESPN Delivers ‘Big Prediction’ For Patriots’ 2023 Offseason
ESPN believes there will be a Patriots reunion this NFL offseason. And no, we’re not talking about the Foxboro fantasy of Tom Brady coming back to New England and rejoining forces with Bill Belichick. Several reports coming out of New England following the Patriots’ season-ending loss in Buffalo suggest...
Browns Hire Jim Schwartz as Defensive Coordinator
According to NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. Schwartz replaces the recently fired Joe Woods, whose defense finished the year ranked 20th in points allowed (22.4 PPG). The Browns were particularly poor on the ground, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per contest at 135.0.
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Patriots Rumors: Why Bill O’Brien ‘Not Gung-Ho’ About OC Job
Bill O’Brien seems like a perfect fit for the Patriots, but does he see it that way?. O’Brien, who spent one season as New England’s offensive coordinator in 2011, reportedly is a leading candidate for the Patriots’ OC vacancy. And with Bill Belichick set to interview coaches for the role this week, it might not be long before O’Brien is announced as Matt Patricia’s replacement.
Patriots Reportedly Request To Interview This Vikings Coach For OC Job
The offensive coordinator search the New England Patriots teased last week has begun. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday reported the Patriots requested permission to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. The 53-year-old McCardell played receiver in the NFL for 16 seasons, including four for Bill Belichick’s...
NESN
Nathaniel Hackett Interviewing for Jets OC Position
As ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports, former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is interviewing for the New York Jets offensive coordinator position on Wednesday. New York is looking for a replacement for Mike LaFleur after he and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways. Hackett has ties to Jets...
Could Connection With Cardinals GM Help Patriots Improve Roster?
New England Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick might have just found himself an enticing trade partner. The Arizona Cardinals hired former Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort as the organization’s new general manager. Ossenfort and Belichick have a well-established relationship with the former working in the Patriots organization for 15 seasons, including his final campaign reporting to Belichick as New England’s director of college scouting.
Newly-Hired Cardinals GM Praises Bill Belichick, Patriots Franchise
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots organization certainly had a lasting effect on newly-hired Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort. Ossenfort, who previously spent 15 seasons over two stints with Patriots, expressed as much Tuesday when he was introduced as the Cardinals general manager. Ossenfort was hired to the position after most recently serving as a Tennessee Titans executive for three seasons.
Sean Payton Reveals Cost To Acquire Him In Trade With Saints
Sean Payton figures to fetch an expensive contract from whichever team convinces him to put a headset back on. But signing Payton to a lucrative deal only will be half the battle of bringing the Super Bowl-winning head coach on board to an organization. Although the overflow of Payton reports...
Which NFL Underdogs can Cover in the Divisional Round?
With eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, there’s likely some value to be found with some underdogs suiting up for the Divisional Round. The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers all picked up Wild Card victories. At the same time, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had byes.
Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance
Brett Maher might be looking for work this week. The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”
Saints Want 1st Round Pick for Sean Payton
Whoever hires Sean Payton as their next head coach will have to pay a fairly steep price. The New Orleans Saints have informed their former bench boss that they will be seeking a mid to late first-round pick in compensation for allowing Payton to move on. The much sought-after coach...
Buccaneers Provide Update On Injured Wideout Russell Gage
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field in the final minutes of Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had limited updates after the game but explained Gage was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. The organization released a statement Tuesday morning with more information on Gage’s condition.
Did New Cardinals GM Call Out Kyler Murray At Press Conference?
Kyler Murray was at the center of a disappointing season for the Arizona Cardinals for all the wrong reasons. It started with the franchise quarterback having a strange clause in his new contract to make sure he was studying opponents rather than playing video games. There were also on-field outbursts during the season as it seemed Murray and now-fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury butted heads.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0