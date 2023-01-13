ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sound Credits Cause Stir As Oscar Nom Voting Begins (Exclusive)

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSSYl_0kE7OHEU00

Top: Gun Maverick is approaching a different kind of danger zone. With nomination voting underway, Maverick still doesn’t have its potential sound nominees locked up, in what has become a contentious process, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter .

As of Thursday afternoon, members of the Academy’s sound executive branch, which annually holds a meeting in December to vet the names submitted as contenders, was still investigating which names should appear on the ballot for Maverick , should the movie make the final five.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Sources say the impasse stems from the fact that there were two teams that worked on the movie at different times. One was a team at Skywalker Sound in northern California and the other is a team that worked at De Lane Lea in London. THR could not get clarity on specifics of the impasse at press time. But this does offer a glimpse into what can happen when multiple teams — whether it be sound or departments such as visual effects — work on a film.

The nominees for the sound Oscar are selected by branch members. Over the next few days, voters in various cities including Los Angeles (where a “bake off” event is scheduled to be held Sunday afternoon) will view clips from the 10 shortlisted movies in the category before they vote on the five nominees.

For the 2021 Academy Awards, the Oscar for sound editing and mixing was combined into a single award for best sound. Per the rules, that may include up to six names: two supervising sound editors, one production sound mixer, and up to three rerecording mixers. (Occasionally, the branch may address special circumstances. For instance, a year ago, scoring mixer Shawn Murphy earned a spot on the ballot for Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story .)

Perhaps giving insight into how things could stack up, the Motion Picture Sound Editors announced it Golden Reel Awards nominations on Monday, and on its nomination list, three supervising sound editors— one more than Academy rules allow — are listed for Top Gun: Maverick . They are James Mather, Al Nelson and Bjørn Ole Schroeder. Meanwhile the Cinema Audio Society’s nominations in sound mixing, which were released on Tuesday, lists Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor as rerecording mixers and Mark Weingarten as the film’s production sound mixer.

Along with Top Gun: Maverick , the shortlist for the sound category is rounded out by All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Moonage Daydream . According to sources, those films all have their potential sound nominees set.

The Academy Award nominations voting concludes on Jan. 17. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.9B Globally, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats ‘Plane’

Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, is doing solid business at the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday box office in a much-needed win for adult-skewing movies. The Sony release, playing in 3,802 theaters, earned a better-than-expected $15.3 million over the long weekend, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto expanded nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office. It earned an A Cinemascore on top of strong reviews.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song OscarHow 'Avatar: The Way of Water'...
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Best Actor Honor for ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser shared a powerful message while holding back tears as he accepted the award for best actor for The Whale at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. “Thank you for this honor, Critic’s Choice Association,” The Mummy actor said. “It was Herman Melville who once wrote that ‘there are only five critics in America. The rest are asleep.’ … I’m so glad you woke up for me.” He then joked, adding, “Where were you for Furry Vengeance?” drawing laughter from the audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics Choice Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Best PictureCritics Choice Awards: Full List of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Best Picture

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night, with A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once winning best picture — one of its five prizes of the evening. Filmmaking duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) also won best original screenplay and best director(s) for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Accepting the award for the latter category, in which they beat veterans like James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann and Steven Spielberg. Kwan held up the envelope to show their names to the audience as Scheinert said, “It’s not a mistake!” More from The Hollywood ReporterCritics Choice Awards: Winners List...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jamie Lee Curtis said she won’t be attending Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.  The Halloween Kills star is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. More from The Hollywood ReporterChristina Applegate to Attend Critics Choice Awards in a First Since Her Multiple Sclerosis DiagnosisAmanda Seyfried Is Working on a Musical Adaptation of 'Thelma & Louise' for the StageEvents of the Week: 'The Last of Us,' 'That '90s Show' and More Curtis took to Instagram on Friday, expressing her frustration. “Fuck COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer are among the Hollywood stars who will not appear at this year’s Critics Choice Awards as planned after testing positive for COVID-19. A rep for Farrell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Banshees of Inisherin stars, who have been nominated for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, after contracting COVID-19. The news comes less than a week after both attended the Golden Globes, held Tuesday, where Farrell took home the award for best actor in a comedy or musical. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: 'In Bruges' Brought Colin Farrell and...
TVLine

American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
JASPER, AL
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards: Nine Things the TV Cameras Missed

Sunday night’s 28th annual Critics Choice Awards once again brought together a star-studded group of nominees across TV and film, but some of the best moments of the Century City-based show didn’t make it to air. With The Hollywood Reporter inside the room, here are the top things the TV cameras didn’t show. Covid Strikes BackMore from The Hollywood ReporterHow Two Contenders are Embracing Chaos of Awards Season: "We're Going to All the Events"Critics Choice Awards: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional Accepting Best Actor Honor for 'The Whale''RRR' Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting "God" Steven Spielberg: "He Was So Warm" “I hope this isn’t a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Chad Stahelski to Direct Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s ‘Rainbow Six’ (Exclusive)

Paramount’s adaptation of Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six has found its director. Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick movies, has been tapped to direct the feature project that is serving as a Michael B. Jordan action vehicle and follow-up to the actor and studio’s 2021 action thriller, Without Remorse.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael B. Jordan Flips Snazzy Modern L.A. Farmhouse Back Up for Sale for $12.9MMichael Kopsa, 'X-Files,' 'Stargate SG-1' Actor, Dies at 66L.A.'s New Sixth Street Bridge Already a Hot Shooting Location for Local Productions Like 'Creed III' Jordan is starring in Rainbow and is producing with Elizabeth Raposo...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lashana Lynch Talks Filming ‘Matilda the Musical’ and ‘The Woman King’ Back-to-Back

For Lashana Lynch, 2022 was all about showing off her range. In Sony’s The Woman King, she plays Igozie, a member of the historical, all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie, led by Viola Davis’ General Nanisca. While it required intense training (and doing her own stunts), it fit right along with the other roles in Lynch’s filmography — among them a pilot in Captain Marvel and a secret agent in No Time to Die. But it was Netflix’s Matilda the Musical, based on the Roald Dahl novel and subsequent stage musical that played the West End and Broadway, that...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’ Villain Andrey Ivchenko to Star Alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

Andrey Ivchenko, the Ukrainian actor probably best recognized for his role as Russian hit man Grigori in the third season of Stranger Things, is set to star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the neo-noir action film Darkness of Man. The L.A.-set film — first announced at the American Film Market in November, where it was introduced to buyers by VMI Worldwide — comes from director James Cullen Bressack, who co-wrote the script with Alethea Cho from an original story he devised alongside Van Damme. Bressack also produces alongside Jarrett Furst.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther 2,' 'Ant-Man 3' Secure China Release Dates...
The Hollywood Reporter

Aubrey Plaza Is Proud ‘Emily the Criminal’ Doesn’t Feature Firearms: “Most Thrillers Introduce Guns Immediately”

Audrey Plaza, like critics of her latest film Emily the Criminal, is taking note of how her film is subverting the thriller genre. The White Lotus actress, who is set to host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 21, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new film and her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show. More from The Hollywood Reporter15 Best-Dressed Stars at the Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett, Aubrey Plaza and MoreAubrey Plaza Says She Knows What Happened Between Her and Theo James in 'The White Lotus'Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dies at...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Lollobrigida, Legendary Italian Screen Siren, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the Italian film sensation whose exotic charms made her an international sex symbol of postwar cinema, has died, Italian news agency ANSA reported Monday. She was 95.  The dark-haired, independent beauty, of whom Humphrey Bogart once quipped, “She makes Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple,” died in a clinic in Rome, her former lawyer Giulia Citani told Reuters.More from The Hollywood ReporterFremantle Hires 'X Factor' Veteran Andrew Llinares as Director of Global EntertainmentEve Hewson of 'Bad Sisters' to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)Berlin Completes 2023 Forum Lineup  For her first well-known English-speaking role, Lollobrigida appeared as Bogart’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

L.A. Film Critics Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘Tár’ Celebrated, Honorees Clap Along to ‘RRR’ Song “Naatu Naatu”

Filmmakers and critics rarely spend time in the same spaces, which is probably good for the mental health of the former and the physical health of the latter. But on Saturday night, they peacefully — even joyously — coexisted in a ballroom at the Biltmore hotel in downtown Los Angeles for the 48th Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. Things got off to a convivial start with a reel of clips highlighting each of LAFCA’s 2022 honorees, which were announced last December. People chuckled at a scene of best actress winner Cate Blanchett melting down in Tár, aww-ed at a clip from best...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Miiko Taka, Marlon Brando’s Co-Star in ‘Sayonara,’ Dies at 97

Miiko Taka, who made her film debut with a starring turn opposite Marlon Brando in Sayonara, the 1957 Korean War-set drama about “defiant desire,” has died. She was 97. News of her death was posted Jan. 4 on social media by a grandson. Details of her death were not available, with her son informing The Hollywood Reporter through a spokesperson that his family did not want to participate in an obituary.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Levin, Actor on 'Ryan's Hope,' Dies at 90Robbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her...
The Hollywood Reporter

Eve Hewson of ‘Bad Sisters’ to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Eve Hewson, the Irish actress now starring alongside Sharon Horgan on the dark Apple TV+ comedy Bad Sisters, will be saluted at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards in March, it was announced Monday. Hewson will receive the Wilde Card Award, which event organizer Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance, notes is used “to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be.” The first such honor was presented in 2010 to Saoirse Ronan.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Adds 11 Titles to Sprawling 2023 Korean Content SlateKevin Spacey Honored at...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Director Damien Chazelle Says He Knew Film Would “Get Some People Mad”

Damien Chazelle says he appreciates when a film is met with a polarizing reception, which certainly describes the critical reaction to his most recent effort, Babylon. The Oscar-winning filmmaker spoke to Insider for an interview published online Monday ahead of the film’s U.K. release, and he was asked how he felt about the film currently holding a 55 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Babylon focuses on Hollywood’s transition from silent film to the sound era in the 1920s, and its cast includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Jean Smart.More from The Hollywood ReporterCostume Designers Guild Awards: 'Avatar:...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’

Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on ‘Trainspotting,’ ‘Billy Elliot,’ Dies at 83

Brian Tufano, the veteran, BAFTA-nominated cinematographer known for his collaborations with Danny Boyle, has died. He was 83. The news was confirmed by Tufano’s agent at McKinney Macartney Management, with Jon Wardle, director of the U.K.’s National Film and Television School — where Tufano had previously worked as a department head — posting a tribute on Twitter. More from The Hollywood ReporterJean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98Netflix Adds 11 Titles to Sprawling 2023 Korean Content SlateKevin Spacey Honored at Italy's National Museum of Cinema in First Event Since Sexual Assault Charges “Very sorry to have to share that Cinematography...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Awards: Hollywood’s Biggest Names in Film and TV Return to Luncheon Where Everyone’s a Winner

Hollywood’s biggest names in film and television returned to the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for a celebration of the American Film Institute’s picks of the year’s top 10 offerings from those media. The ballroom for the AFI Awards luncheon was crowded with top executives like Disney’s Bob Iger and Dana Walden, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, WB TV’s Channing Dungey, FX’s John Landgraf, Universal’s Donna Langley, Warners’ Pam Abdy and Michael DeLuca, Apple’s Eddy Cue, AppleTV+’s Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg and Participant’s David Linde; filmmakers and creators including The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy