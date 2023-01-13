Read full article on original website
Related
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2