Try our wordsearch

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUnsZ_0kE7ODha00

Hint: This buzzword appears in every newsletter.

Photo by @station28.5

Grab a magnifying glass — you’re officially invited to CHStoday s second - ever wordsearch . Time to show off your whip-smart sleuthing skills
to find terms familiar to Charlestonians. 🔍

This game is open to all, and the rules are simple: Turn the Tuesday , Jan . 17 newsletter into a wordsearch . That’s right . Within this newsletter only, locate 10 local buzzwords . Any section of the newsletter is fair game. Subscribe here .

The rules
  • Locate the following words in the newsletter: historic , Wando , sunset , bar , Charlestonians , Holy , art , whiskey , museum , Carolina .
  • Tell us where you found each of them in one email here by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 along with your name (first name, last initial).
The fun stuff
  • The sixth person to submit all 10 word locations correctly will get a shoutout in our newsletter.
  • Have a word puzzle idea you think we should do next time? Let’s hear it .
Stay tuned for the answer key in an upcoming newsletter. Happy searching .

