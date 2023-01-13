Try our wordsearch
Grab a magnifying glass — you’re officially invited to CHStoday ’ s second - ever wordsearch . Time to show off your whip-smart sleuthing skills to find terms familiar to Charlestonians. 🔍
This game is open to all, and the rules are simple: Turn the Tuesday , Jan . 17 newsletter into a wordsearch . That’s right . Within this newsletter only, locate 10 local buzzwords . Any section of the newsletter is fair game. Subscribe here .
The rules
This game is open to all, and the rules are simple: Turn the Tuesday , Jan . 17 newsletter into a wordsearch . That’s right . Within this newsletter only, locate 10 local buzzwords . Any section of the newsletter is fair game. Subscribe here .
The rules
- Locate the following words in the newsletter: historic , Wando , sunset , bar , Charlestonians , Holy , art , whiskey , museum , Carolina .
- Tell us where you found each of them in one email here by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 along with your name (first name, last initial).
- The sixth person to submit all 10 word locations correctly will get a shoutout in our newsletter.
- Have a word puzzle idea you think we should do next time? Let’s hear it .
Comments / 0