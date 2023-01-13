Read full article on original website
Houston bar McIntyre’s adds to entertainment options in San Antonio’s Southtown
The Southtown area south of downtown San Antonio has a plethora of dining, bar, recreational, and other entertainment options for all ages. The newest dining and drinking destination for residents and visitors, however, hails from Houston.McIntyre’s, an icehouse-style sports bar with three original locations in the Houston region, expanded into San Antonio in late 2022, opening at the former bar The Patio at 1035 S. Presa St. An extended grand opening was held December 29 through January 2.Like its Houston-area counterparts, the San Antonio McIntyre’s blends indoor and outdoor spaces with textured walls, a range of seating options, and ideal...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Live entertainment is the name of the game for the next several days in Alamo City. See Pretty Woman: The Musical or catch singer Fantasia in concert. Swanky spirit-inspired parties and live comedy offer alternative outing options. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For more listings, go to our events calendar.Thursday, January 12Broadway in San Antonio: Pretty Woman: The MusicalThe beloved Hollywood romance story of an unexpected pairing comes to life at Majestic Theatre. This endearing and timeless production is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell and features the...
Luxury bus operator revs up service between San Antonio and this major Texas city
Vonlane finally has remembered Alamo City. After years of shuttling travelers among all the other major Texas cities - to and fro - the luxury bus operator will introduce daily, nonstop service between its home base of Dallas and San Antonio on February 10.In an email announcement to customers, Vonlane says the route has been “long awaited."“Dallasites will enjoy service to Northwest San Antonio, disembarking on the doorstep to corporate headquarters, shopping, and endless entertainment,” they say. “San Antonians headed to Dallas will arrive minutes from downtown, with easy access to North Texas and Fort Worth.”The schedule is as follows:Weekdays...
Downtown San Antonio museum kicks off 2023 with a free Wild West Wildlife festival this month
If your year is already off to a wild start, it might be time to just lean in and get even wilder. The Briscoe Western Art Museum certainly thinks so, hosting its annual Wild West Wildlife Festival on January 21.The free community event includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, as well as animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages. Held rain or shine in the museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion, the festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them.Taking place from 10 am to 3 pm, the Wild...
This is how long San Antonio home buyers need to work to save for a down payment
With home prices rising for most of 2022 in San Antonio and around the country, thoughts about saving for a down payment have been distressing, to say the least.SmartAsset.com, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, analyzed and ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a home, with calculations for a 12 percent or 20 percent down payment. The study compared the median household income and median home values for each area to determine the rankings.The new study says San Antonio buyers will need to work for 2.16 or 3.60...
6 San Antonio exhibits to enthrall and delight the senses this month
Jump into January and Alamo City’s jubilant art scene with six diverse and dynamic shows. Catch the final days of the celebration of “la Virgen de Guadalupe” at the Centro Cultural Aztlan, or journey with artist Maverick Pascal into mental health, self-reflection, and healing with his show at the Carver. From images of red peppers at Semmes Gallery representing strong Latina women, to an exploration of color at the McNay, there are treasures to discover in the city’s galleries, museums, and art spaces once you take the plunge.Centro Cultural Aztlan“Celebracion a la Virgen de Guadalupe” — Now through January 20Every...
San Antonio's Hemisfair expects more fun and great food coming in 2023
This past holiday season, San Antonio's Hemisfair area welcomed 4 million visitors to Yanaguana Garden since opening the public playground and meeting area in 2015. And in exciting news for the year ahead, more amenities and events are expected to open the coming months.According to a press release, 2023 holds plenty of arrivals at Hemisfair in the form of new restaurants, new additions to Yanaguana Garden, more special activities, and the opening of Civic Park Phase I. Hemisfair officials shared news of four more restaurants coming to the redeveloping public park area: Kunstler Tap and Brat-Haus, Bombay Bicycle Club, The...
San Antonio Whole Foods among first 3 U.S. stores to roll out smart grocery carts
If being more efficient with your time is one of your new year's goals, a faster way to shop has just arrived at one local San Antonio Whole Foods Market. Customers at the Vineyard store can now speed through their weekly shop with ease, thanks to new technology from Amazon Dash Cart, which allows shoppers to skip the checkout line altogether.Located at 18403 Blanco Road, the Vineyard Whole Foods Market store is one of the first three locations in the country to make Amazon Dash Carts available to customers. The smart grocery carts lets you scan items as you go,...
Culinaria’s winter Restaurant Weeks returns to promote San Antonio’s culinary scene
January means it’s time again for the winter edition of Restaurant Weeks, a 14-day event that San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria uses to promote three-course prix-fixe menus at more than 100 participating local restaurants. This year’s winter Restaurant Weeks take place January 16-28.Diners at these eateries will get a chance to enjoy a special lunch for $20 to $30 or dinner between $35 and $55, with to-go options available at select restaurants. Guests can expect some restaurants to offer additional course selections as well as wine, cocktail and beer pairings, a press release said.Culinaria President/CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said San Antonio’s vibrant...
6 things to know about San Antonio food right now: Buzzy vegan chain flies downtown coop
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsAfter two years of explosive growth, vegan chain Project Pollo is unexpectedly contracting. In an Instagram statement, the brand broke the news that it was shuttering its original trailer at Roadmap Brewing. The owners explained that they would make “drastic changes” in 2023 “to focus on efficiency and guest service.” Project Pollo also will be relocating a kiosk location in Austin, though have yet...
There's still time to recycle your Christmas tree at these San Antonio locations
We may be sneaking into mid-January this week, but there's no shame if you haven't taken down your Christmas decorations quite yet. Maybe you haven't had the time, or maybe you just don't want to let go of that holiday magic, refusing to acknowledge the growing pile of pine needles on your living room floor. Luckily, these spots around town have you covered for your recycling needs.According to a release, the City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management is hosting its four recycling centers through the rest of this week. Atlas Organics, the City’s composting partner, will be hosting one...
San Antonio renters see a tight squeeze with limited availability, says new report
Many looking to rent an apartment in Houston might be having a hard time — and for those wondering why, Rent Cafe offers an answer in its end-of-the-year report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets. In San Antonio, renters are mainly staying put, renewing their leases into 2023. According to Rent Cafe, about 56 percent of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were. That's creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters; for every available apartment, there are, on average, 12 renters vying to live there. Rent Cafe also indicates that apartments in San Antonio fill up within 31...
Everything to know about San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. The party runs from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown San Antonio. 2. Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location. The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors earlier this month.3. San Antonio announces first 14 affordable housing projects of landmark $150 million initiative. This is the first voter-approved affordable housing bond the city has worked on.4. Texas airport powers up new premium gaming lounge for travelers. A timely story for Texans stuck in those endless Southwest flight delays this week.5. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. And speaking of Houston, this movie is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
San Antonio's best New Year's Eve bashes to ring in 2023
It's that time of year again, y'all. Time to go, "Wait, what happened to 2022?" as we ring in the new year. Whether you're ready to ring in new opportunities, or just want an excuse to wear sparkly attire check out these fun New Year's Eve events at local establishments to have the best last night of 2022 you could ask for.CarriquiGet groovy at Carriqui — the restaurant opened in 2022, but it's ending the year by bringing us back to the 1970s. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their '70s best and enjoy the house party. There will...
Landmark Texas estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels for 2023
A new list of the best hotels in the world — by Condė Nast Traveler, no less — may sound lofty and aspirational, but one is just a short drive from San Antonio: the now prestigious Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.Opened in 2020 and known for its lush Lutie’s Garden Restaurant and beautiful Hyde Park setting, this resort signals luxury without stuffiness or cold modernity. On the contrary, most of its programming — some open only to guests and some specifically advertised to the public — is most attractive for its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of opportunities to dress...
San Antonio's top 10 travel stories of 2022 highlight haute hotels and flights of fancy
Editor's note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, and that includes travel — in and out of the Alamo City. Some of San Antonio's best hotels got the recognition they deserved, while locals landed exciting new travel options by plan and bus. Here are the top 10 travel headlines of 2022. 1. Stunning San Antonio hotel checks in as Texas’ best in prestigious U.S. News ranking. Hotel Emma, arguably the crown jewel of San Antonio’s Pearl district, sat high on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best...
Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location
What began a few years ago as a popular late-night dining pop-up has become Dave’s Hot Chicken, now with more than 100 locations, including their first restaurant in San Antonio.The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 21 at 9602 Texas Hwy. 151, Suite 108, in a small retail center at 151 and Hunts Lane.Guests and media got a sneak peek at Dave’s Hot Chicken right before the public grand opening. The Los Angeles-based chain offers a simple yet effective menu with four entrees consisting of fried chicken tenders...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Voodoo Doughnut makes Alamo City debut
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsA gaggle of locals braved chilly temps and long lines for the December 20 opening of hip Portland chain Voodoo Doughnut's first San Antonio location. Like the other locations, the new Alamo City outpost at 400 E. Houston St. now delivers sugar and caffeine to both morning crowds and late-night River Walk revelers.Besamé, the latest project from the owners of popular nightlife spot El...
Southwest's massive holiday flight cancellations ground San Antonio travelers
The aftermath from a massive winter storm caused nationwide chaos for travelers trying to catch a flight on the day after Christmas, especially those booked on Southwest Airlines.As of 9 pm Central on Monday, December 26, more than 3,900 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.Southwest Airlines accounted for the vast majority of those canceled flights and eventually apologized to passengers and employees for the "unacceptable" situation. In many cases, stranded passengers were told it would be at least three or four days before they could be rebooked on...
