ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

The 30 Best MLK Sales to Shop During Your 3-Day Weekend

By Destinee Scott
PureWow
PureWow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pn7w_0kE7O7UT00

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, January 16. The observed federal holiday marks the day MLK was born and honors his life's work of nonviolent activism during the Civil Rights Movement (which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law in the 1950s and 1960s, according to History.com ). However you plan on spending your three-day weekend, whether it's visiting museums in person (or virtually ) with your family or supporting black-owned brands , you should also add shopping the best MLK sales to your list.

There are tons happening at your favorite brands right now and we narrowed them down to a list of 30 that are just too good to miss.

24 Black-Owned Wellness Brands for All Your Self-Care Needs

What are the Best MLK Sales to Shop?

The Best MLK sales to shop include huge discounts at Banana Republic , Brooklinen , and Saatva , to name a few. Basically whatever you're looking for is most likely on sale. For example, if a cashmere sweater is what you've been dreaming of, you can head over to Everlane to find its cashmere polo for less than $100. Or maybe Le Creuset cookware has been on your mind? In that case, Sur La Table 's up to 50 percent discount is heaven-sent.

As promised, here are the 30 best MLK sales to shop during your three-day weekend, including all the details you need to save like a pro.

Fashion

Home

Beauty

Tech

Ilia Just Dropped an Eye Cream & It Really Wakes up the Under-Eyes Area in an Instant

Want more beauty tips sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here

Comments / 0

Related
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
AL.com

Is Walmart open on MLK Day 2023? Here’s what we know

MLK Day 2023 will be observed Monday, Jan. 16 as we celebrate the birthday and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the injustices he fought. With MLK Day being on a Monday, everyone is wondering, what retailers will be opened and closed?. Walmart in particular is a favorite among...
PYMNTS

Home Depot Nails Experiential Loyalty to Keep Big-Spending Pros Returning

“We are building a unique, interconnected pro ecosystem that will help us grow our share in a $450 billion addressable market,” Ranjeet Bhosale, vice president of customer marketing and operations at The Home Depot told PYMNTS. This, as the Atlanta-based home improvement giant ramps up its newly launched tiered...
TechSpot

For one-stop shopping all year long, try Costco for $60 and get a $30 shop card back

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If streamlining and optimizing tasks is your idea of a good time, why not bring that outlook to your errands by doing most of your shopping at the same place? From family gifts to everyday essentials to business needs, you can get much of your to-do list accomplished under one roof at a Costco.
PureWow

PureWow

2K+
Followers
563
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy