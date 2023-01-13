Angelina Jolie Channels Retro Fashion in Chic Black Cape

The actress gave fans a major '90s flashback while stepping out in New York City this week.

Talk about a fashion throwback!

Angelina Jolie took her fans back to the '90s this week after she was spotted wearing an outfit reminiscent of one of her old iconic red carpet looks.

The Eternals actress , 47, stepped out in New York City on Wednesday , Jan. 11, wearing a black cape over a cream-colored silk slip. The look made many fans do a double-take over the outfit's resemblance to a very memorable one she wore in the 1997.

Jolie's latest ensemble was striking similar to a particular fashion choice she made over 25 years ago at the 1997 Cable Ace Awards, where she famously rocked a velvet cape over a slate grey satin slip, much like the one she wore on Wednesday.

Getty Images

But the looks did have some differences, as for the red carpet appearance in 1997, Jolie also sported jet-black hair and dark makeup, giving the look from back then a much darker, more mysterious feel to it.

On Wednesday, however, Jolie's makeup looked dewy and light, as she opted for a bronze eye shadow and soft pink lip. Her hair is also currently dyed a lighter brunette color.

She was also joined for the outing with her 18-year-old daughter Zahara , as the mother-daughter duo took on the Big Apple. Earlier that same day, they were seen in more casual wear while walking hand-in-hand and doing some shopping around the city, per In Style .

Zahara is one of the movie star's six children that she shares with estranged ex-husband Brad Pitt . The pair are also parents to Maddox , Pax , Shiloh as well as twins Knox and Vivienne .