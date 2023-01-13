Padres reportedly avoid arbitration with all eligible players

Friday was the MLB deadline for teams to reach an agreement with their arbitration-eligible players without having to enter arbitration hearings, and the Padres did just that, reportedly agreeing to deals with each of their eligible players. AJ Preller has never gone to arbitration with any of his players since taking over as GM of the Padres.

Juan Soto will reportedly be paid the 5th highest salary ever for an arbitration-eligible player, making $23 million in the upcoming season. The other eligible players are Josh Hader ($14.1 million), Jake Cronenworth ($4.225 million), Trent Grisham ($3.175 million), Austin Nola ($2.35 million), Tim Hill, ($1.85 million), and Adrian Morejon ($800,000).

