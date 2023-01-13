Read full article on original website
west-palm-beach-news.com
Memorial grows for officer killed in automobile crash in West Palm Seaside
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A memorial is growing for a Boynton Beach police officer killed in a Saturday morning crash in West Palm Beach. Flowes and flags sit on the spot where Dennis Castro’s 2021 Dodge Durango went off at Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7, around 4 am.
cw34.com
Pedestrian hit by FEC Train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a train in Dania Beach. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway. Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the area and began investigating. According to homicide...
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash
Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic stop and crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.
cw34.com
One person burned in brush fire in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital with burns and two others detained following a brush fire in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's office says the brush fire is along Savannah Road. A stretch of the road to Dixie Highway is closed. Authorities are...
cw34.com
Man hospitalized after van overturns in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after his van overturned during a crash. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. on N.W. 2nd St. in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the driver to Bethesda Hospital for further evaluation. The Delray Beach Police...
‘It was mass chaos’: 8 hurt in shooting at Florida car show event
Eight people were hurt in a shooting at a car show on Monday in Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said.
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
cw34.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
cw34.com
Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
cw34.com
USCG looking for missing vessel near Palm Beach, one person on board
PALM BEACH , Fla. (CBS12) — The United States Coast Guard is looking for a missing vessel. One person is reportedly on board. According to the United States Coast Guard, the last known location was nine miles east of Palm Beach. Anyone with information should call Sector Miami at...
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
cw34.com
Suspect in teen's killing wants trial procedure to prevent 'inherent prejudice'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a teenager in Palm Beach Gardens filed a motion for a trial procedure to prevent what his attorneys are calling an "inherent prejudice" related to their defense. Semmie Williams, 40, is charged with murder in the killing of...
cw34.com
Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says.
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
Coast Guard searching for missing boat last seen near Palm Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening that crews are looking for a missing boater who was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
REMINDER: I-95 Closes Tonight, Tomorrow Night In Boca Raton
Diverging Diamond Days Away… Additional Work Continues On I-95. Public Meeting Set For Wednesday… BY: TRAFFIC TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road is just days away, but the next round of I-95 closures in Boca Raton starts tonight. We, however, start […]
