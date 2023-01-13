ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland with son

By Scripps News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and blues legend Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

The famous mansion in Memphis, Tennessee was once owned by Elvis and was later inherited by his daughter after his death.

Elvis died in 1977 at 42 years old, when Lisa Marie was just 9.

She was staying at Graceland at the time of his death.

She told a reporter for Rolling Stone in 2003 of her father's death , “I just had a feeling,” she said.

“He [Elvis] wasn’t doing well. All I know is I had it [a feeling], and it happened. I was obsessed with death at a very early age,” Presley said.

Her only son, Keough died by suicide at 27.

Lisa Marie died Thursday at 54 after she was hospitalized following a medical emergency.

