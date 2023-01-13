Over 6 pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl seized by NSP

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after locating over six pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop near Hershey, it said in a press release.

A trooper performed a traffic stop on a BMW SUV for an alleged license plate violation.

During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed approximately 6.6 pounds of a suspected cocaine/fentanyl mixture. The substance was located in a bag in the cargo area.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Alfonso Carillo of Tolleson, Arizona. The passenger was identified as 43-year-old Celso Carillo of Beryl, Utah.

Both were arrested on charges of possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver and were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .