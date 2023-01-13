ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

Over 6 pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl seized by NSP

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGLyH_0kE7Myon00

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after locating over six pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop near Hershey, it said in a press release.

A trooper performed a traffic stop on a BMW SUV for an alleged license plate violation.

During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed approximately 6.6 pounds of a suspected cocaine/fentanyl mixture. The substance was located in a bag in the cargo area.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Alfonso Carillo of Tolleson, Arizona. The passenger was identified as 43-year-old Celso Carillo of Beryl, Utah.

Both were arrested on charges of possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver and were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

