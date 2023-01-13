Read full article on original website
svinews.com
State updates standards to lighten teacher loads
GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council gives staff green light to lobby for Wyoming liquor law changes and more
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a resolution signaling its approval for City of Casper staff to advocate that the Wyoming Legislature adopt certain measures that are part of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ legislative agenda. The WAM agenda includes nine priorities for the...
Douglas Budget
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
City of Laramie Welcomes Three New City Council Members
The City of Laramie is excited to announce and welcome three new City Council members, according to a recent release. City Council members are valued voices of the Laramie community and play important roles in communicating with residents, responding to needs, and representing the community to other levels of City government.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House To Vote On Bill Forbidding Marriage For Teens 15 And Younger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is one of eight states with no minimum marriage age. Some in the Wyoming Legislature are trying to change that with House Bill 7. If it becomes law, the bill would forbid people younger than 16 from marrying altogether, and would require a guardian’s permission for minors ages 16 and 17.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fremont County GOP Unsuccessful In Censuring Lummis Over Same-Sex Marriage Vote
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A movement by some Fremont County Republican Party leaders to publicly condemn Wyoming U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis for supporting same-sex marriage legislation failed Saturday, as did two votes to send her strongly worded letters. Respect For Marriage Act. Lummis, a Republican,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn’t move...
wyo4news.com
WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird announces retirement
WYOMING — Ron Laird, Commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association since 2004, has announced his intention to retire effective June 30, 2023. Laird will be completing a 45-year career in education. Prior to joining the WHSAA staff, Laird served on the WHSAA Board of Directors from 1997-2004...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement’s highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Cattle Producer to Lead NCBA Federal Lands Committee
Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee. “Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” says NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas, and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic, and social value of public lands ranching and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
Several school districts cancel classes Wednesday ahead of Winter Storm
Several school districts across Colorado have canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools have canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. LINK: CBS News Colorado School ClosingsFirst Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri called for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team has increased the snow forecast for the Denver and Boulder areas to 6-12 inches and now expects as much as 14 inches of snow on the far east and southeast sides of the metro area for locations such as the airport, SE Aurora, Parker, Franktown, and Elizabeth.
Washington Examiner
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
