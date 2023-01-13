Read full article on original website
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
Dominik Mysterio Gives Himself New Nickname After WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio served the ultimate betrayal to his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. Dom debuted a brand new look after he spent several hours in prison. Tonight, the young star gave himself a new nickname. Damian Priest, Dominik and Rhea Ripley were interviewed...
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
Kelly Kelly Celebrates Her Birthday In Jaw-Dropping Corset Photo Drop
Kelly Kelly was one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division during the late 2000s and early 2010s. She got her first break in WWE’s version of ECW before eventually becoming the Diva’s Champion on the main roster. She is now going as Barbie Blank, but the former WWE star still gave fans a reason to be happy recently.
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
Tay Melo Shows Off While Telling Fans To Kiss Her Backside
Tay Melo became a mainstay for the AEW women’s division, not only for her wrestling skills, but for a laundry list of other reasons. Tay recently decided to tease the fans with a photo in an attempt to take a jab at those who might fall on the hater side of her fandom.
Bobby Lashley Earns United States Title Shot During WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley restored the prestige of the United States during his last run with the title. Tonight, The Almighty once again earned the opportunity to win the title that has been synonymous with him in the past. Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW featured a six-pack elimination match between Lashley, Seth...
Seth Rollins Loves Fan’s Tribute To Him At Their Wedding
Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent performer on the WWE roster today. The Visionary never fails to amaze fans and peers alike with his incredible story-telling abilities inside the squared circle. His theme song is quite popular among the WWE Universe as well. For those who are used to...
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
Kevin Nash Makes Very Concerning Comment While Speaking About Losing His Son
Kevin Nash is beloved by millions of pro wrestling fans all around the world. A recent off-handed comment from Big Kev has a lot of them worried. Kevin Nash recently expereinced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one.
WWE Could Return To $60 Monthly Pay-Per-Views After Company Sale
Vince McMahon made headlines for the worst reasons last year when he was involved in a hush-money scandal and the subsequent assault accusations. This led to Vince McMahon retiring for several months, but it was not permanent. McMahon eventually made his shocking return and quickly regained control of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman after Stephanie McMahon resigned. Clearly, a lot of changes will be taking place, and it seems that could also affect WWE’s pay-per-view system.
Possible Scenario Of Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Starting Their Own Company
A report about Vince McMahon selling WWE to the Saudi Public Investment Fund broke the internet. While many fans started cursing McMahon for ruining Triple H’s good work by returning to WWE’s Board Of Directors, others made the decision to boycott all WWE programming immediately. Major companies such as Disney, NBC Universal, FOX, and Amazon are reportedly interested in purchasing WWE, but McMahon is yet to find a suitable buyer for his billion-dollar company.
Vince McMahon Likely To Fire Triple H’s New Hires If He Regains Creative Control
Vince McMahon dominated headlines back in 2022 when he was involved in a hush-money scandal. The pro-wrestling community were utterly shocked to the core due to this and everything else that transpired afterward. However, McMahon made a surprise return and quickly took hold of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman. In fact, McMahon might just fire Triple H’s new hires if he regains full control.
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
Aubrey Edwards Dragged For Not Thinking About Safety Of Wrestlers In Her Matches
Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular officials. She is the promotion’s only female referee and has been with the company since its inception. Edwards was recently dragged for not thinking about safety of wrestlers in her matches. Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong has criticized the AEW...
Possible Spoiler On Charlotte Flair’s Next Opponent For WWE SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair recently made her surprise return to WWE after a lengthy hiatus. The Queen challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the December 30, 2022, edition of the blue brand. Flair won the title and turned face in the process. Now, WWE seems to have found her next opponent.
Joe Rogan Was Amazed By Vince McMahon’s Appearance Because 77-Year-Olds Are ‘Supposed To Be Dead’
Vince McMahon came back to WWE last week after retiring over eight months ago. He returned as a member of the Board of Directors and then almost immediately became the Executive Chairman, much to the dismay of fans. Last year, McMahon wrestled at WrestleMania 38, which shocked fans, because he wasn’t advertised for a match. In fact, even Joe Rogan was amazed by McMahon’s appearance.
WWE Gives Judgment Day A Slight Name Change Internally
Ever since their inception, Judgment Day has been a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. They have been creating havoc for several months. Now they have a bit of a different name internally. For several weeks, the group feuded with Edge and it culminated in an I Quit Match between...
Longtime WWE Employee’s Departure Was Described As ‘Shocking’
It’s no surprise that the past couple of weeks have been hectic for the WWE. Since Vince McMahon’s return to power, there has been quite a lot of commotion. If the news of an imminent sale of the company wasn’t enough, Stephanie McMahon also resigned from the company.
