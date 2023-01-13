Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Has No Interest In Wrestling Ever Again
Nia Jax was one of the most dominant female WWE Superstars in the company. Her time in NXT was nothing to write home about, as she was largely involved in random feuds against talent such as Asuka. She has been gone for a long time and clearly, fans haven’t seemed to miss her much. Now it seems Jax is done with wrestling for good.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Is Fine After Concerning Comments Alluding To Taking His Own Life
Kevin Nash lost his closest friend Scott Hall and his only son Tristen Nash in 2022. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer made several comments that got the pro wrestling world worried about him. Thankfully, Nash is doing fine. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Upcoming Plan For Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross quickly made a name for herself in the WWE after her debut as she showcased her talents and abilities for fans. She is particularly well-known for her role as a member of the SaNITy stable in NXT, along with fellow wrestlers Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe. WWE might bring the faction back, so it seems the company has plans for Cross.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gives Himself New Nickname After WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio served the ultimate betrayal to his father Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. Dom debuted a brand new look after he spent several hours in prison. Tonight, the young star gave himself a new nickname. Damian Priest, Dominik and Rhea Ripley were interviewed...
ringsidenews.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling world is shocked and saddened to learn of Jay Briscoe’s passing. The one-half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers passed away in a fatal car accident on Tuesday. He was only 38 years of age at the time of his death. Tony Khan made the news official on...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
ringsidenews.com
Joe Rogan Was Amazed By Vince McMahon’s Appearance Because 77-Year-Olds Are ‘Supposed To Be Dead’
Vince McMahon came back to WWE last week after retiring over eight months ago. He returned as a member of the Board of Directors and then almost immediately became the Executive Chairman, much to the dismay of fans. Last year, McMahon wrestled at WrestleMania 38, which shocked fans, because he wasn’t advertised for a match. In fact, even Joe Rogan was amazed by McMahon’s appearance.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Changed Funeral Segment During The Show After News Of Jay Briscoe’s Passing
News that Jay Briscoe passed away in an automobile accident broke during WWE NXT this week. The company paid tribute to Briscoe live on the air, but it turns out that they did even more for him. According to John Pollock from Post Wrestling, NXT nixed a funeral segment with...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton’s Career Almost Ended Before Taking Absence From WWE
Randy Orton is one of the most tenured and decorated athletes in WWE for the last 20 years. The Viper has been out of action for a long time now, and it looks like his injury issue was very severe even before Orton was taken off WWE television programming. Randy...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Hardy Is ‘Devastated’ Over Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Jay Briscoe passed away at 38-years-old today in an automobile accident. Details are scarce at this time, but we do know that the pro wrestling world lost a dear member. Matt Hardy is especially heartbroken during this time. Matt Hardy, along with Jeff Hardy, had wars with the Briscoe Brothers....
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Loves Fan’s Tribute To Him At Their Wedding
Seth Rollins is arguably the most consistent performer on the WWE roster today. The Visionary never fails to amaze fans and peers alike with his incredible story-telling abilities inside the squared circle. His theme song is quite popular among the WWE Universe as well. For those who are used to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Mace Is ‘Missing’
Mace is currently playing the role of ma.çé on WWE SmackDown. The Superstar went through a total repackaging as he is a member of Maximum Male Models alongside Mansoor, now known as, mån.sôör. It was recently announced that Mace is missing, and fans have to wonder where he went.
ringsidenews.com
Longtime WWE Employee’s Departure Was Described As ‘Shocking’
It’s no surprise that the past couple of weeks have been hectic for the WWE. Since Vince McMahon’s return to power, there has been quite a lot of commotion. If the news of an imminent sale of the company wasn’t enough, Stephanie McMahon also resigned from the company.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Return To $60 Monthly Pay-Per-Views After Company Sale
Vince McMahon made headlines for the worst reasons last year when he was involved in a hush-money scandal and the subsequent assault accusations. This led to Vince McMahon retiring for several months, but it was not permanent. McMahon eventually made his shocking return and quickly regained control of the company again, first joining the Board of Directors, and then becoming the Executive Chairman after Stephanie McMahon resigned. Clearly, a lot of changes will be taking place, and it seems that could also affect WWE’s pay-per-view system.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
ringsidenews.com
Injured WWE Superstar Ready For ‘Massive’ Comeback
WWE has a few members of their roster who are out of action due to injury. It seems that fans’ wait for one Superstar will be over soon enough. Rick Boogs started his professional wrestling journey by debuting on the October 19th, 2019 episode of NXT in a singles match against Lars Sullivan. He didn’t see much airtime in NXT, but that changed when he made his main roster debut as Shinsuke Nakamura’s guitarist. He was recently sidelined due to a severe injury. It looks like Boogs is about to make a massive comeback soon.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Gives Judgment Day A Slight Name Change Internally
Ever since their inception, Judgment Day has been a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. They have been creating havoc for several months. Now they have a bit of a different name internally. For several weeks, the group feuded with Edge and it culminated in an I Quit Match between...
Comments / 0