ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Winter Light Festival will illuminate the city in February

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winter Light Festival will begin in February, making it the event's eighth year. The free, all-ages festive; will feature over 100 works of art based around the 2023 theme of "The Light of Stars" This year's PDXWLF has large, interactive art pieces, performances, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
WEST LINN, OR
KATU.com

Rockwood school asks for help finding head of mascot Rocky the Raccoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rockwood Preparatory Academy is searching for the suspect who decapitated their raccoon mascot and stole his head, as well as an expensive projector. In a Tuesday morning release, the Academy stated that someone had broken into the school on January 11 at around 12:53 a.m. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One wounded in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday. Police were called to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m. The wounded person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No one has been arrested.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland Water Bureau detects cryptosporidium, no additional precautions necessary

Portland Water Bureau officials say they have detected cryptosporidium in the Bull Run Watershed, but say people do not need to take any additional precautions as of yet. According to the CDC, "Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Both the parasite and the disease are commonly known as 'Crypto.'"
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate fatal crash Sunday morning in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in southeast Portland. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue. Police say that when officers from East Precinct arrived, they found one of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy