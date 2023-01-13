Portland Water Bureau officials say they have detected cryptosporidium in the Bull Run Watershed, but say people do not need to take any additional precautions as of yet. According to the CDC, "Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Both the parasite and the disease are commonly known as 'Crypto.'"

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO