KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
KATU.com
Portland Winter Light Festival will illuminate the city in February
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winter Light Festival will begin in February, making it the event's eighth year. The free, all-ages festive; will feature over 100 works of art based around the 2023 theme of "The Light of Stars" This year's PDXWLF has large, interactive art pieces, performances, and...
KATU.com
Kells Pub, Shamrock Run joining forces for Irish Festival on Portland Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Portland will have a new celebration as two longstanding holiday events join forces for the “Irish Festival.”. The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced their new partnership on Tuesday, unveiling several changes to this year’s festivities.
KATU.com
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
KATU.com
Rep. Earl Blumenauer partners with groups to donate bikes and helmets to local children
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today the joy of two wheels was shared with students at Gilbert Heights Elementary School in Southeast Portland. Engineering company HDR and 'All Kids Bikes' partnered up to supply the campus with new bikes and helmets. This is part of a national effort to encourage young...
KATU.com
Perigean-Spring Tides occuring over the next week along the Oregon Coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beachgoers along the Oregon Coast over the next week will experience the Perigean Spring Tides. These special tides are forecast to impact the coast from January 18th through the 26th and are a result of the sun, earth, and moon all being in alignment with each other.
KATU.com
West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
KATU.com
Rockwood school asks for help finding head of mascot Rocky the Raccoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rockwood Preparatory Academy is searching for the suspect who decapitated their raccoon mascot and stole his head, as well as an expensive projector. In a Tuesday morning release, the Academy stated that someone had broken into the school on January 11 at around 12:53 a.m. The...
KATU.com
One wounded in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Northeast Portland on Monday. Police were called to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 2:45 p.m. The wounded person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. No one has been arrested.
KATU.com
Community honors man killed in NE Portland, marking city's first shooting homicide of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family members of the man shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Monday, marking the city’s first shooting death of 2023, say they're overcome with grief and shock. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting near Northeast 102nd...
KATU.com
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
KATU.com
Portland sees slight drop in shootings through 2022 following record gun violence of 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland saw a small dip in shootings in 2022, but still came close to the record-breaking gun violence seen the previous year. According to Portland Police Bureau data, there were 1,307 shooting incidents last year. That's compared to 1,315 in 2021. Records show...
KATU.com
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
KATU.com
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
KATU.com
6 complaints against Sam Adams before his resignation, Portland mayor's office says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sam Adams, the former Portland mayor who recently stepped down as the current mayor’s Director of Strategic Communications, had six complaints filed against him since he took the position in 2021, the city’s Bureau of Human Resources said. Adams initially said he was resigning...
KATU.com
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
KATU.com
Housing, homelessness top of mind for Oregon lawmakers as 2023 session gets underway
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are hoping to address many of the major issues facing the state as the 2023 Legislative Session gets underway Tuesday with a new leader at the helm in Salem. It's the first in-person session since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this...
KATU.com
Portland Water Bureau detects cryptosporidium, no additional precautions necessary
Portland Water Bureau officials say they have detected cryptosporidium in the Bull Run Watershed, but say people do not need to take any additional precautions as of yet. According to the CDC, "Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Both the parasite and the disease are commonly known as 'Crypto.'"
KATU.com
Police investigate fatal crash Sunday morning in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in southeast Portland. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue. Police say that when officers from East Precinct arrived, they found one of the...
KATU.com
Thieves attempt early-morning ATM heist at Tigard bar, police say
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard bar and restaurant was the scene of an attempted ATM heist Tuesday morning, according to police. The Tigard Police Department responded to Foxy's on SW Pacific Hwy early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson reported that three suspects tried to use a car to get into...
