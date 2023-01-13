Read full article on original website
Stadia users can now unlock their controller’s Bluetooth
Google has released the online tool it promised to enable Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller. This gives the cloud-streaming gamepad a second life, so owners can use it with PC, iOS or Android devices, preventing the platform’s central accessory from becoming a glorified paperweight. Stadia will shut its doors for good on Wednesday at 11:59 PM PT.
CNET is reviewing its AI-written articles after being notified of serious errors
If you visit any of CNET's AI-written articles, you'll now see an editor's note at the top that says: "We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy. If we find errors, we will update and issue corrections." The publication has added the note after being notified of major errors in at least one of the machine-written financial explainers it had published.
Twitter's Blue subscription gets a slightly cheaper annual option
Twitter is now offering a yearly discount on its Blue subscription service, according to a new support page spotted by The Verge. Web users can now sign up for $84 per year ($7 per month) and save a buck over the monthly $8 price. Similar discounts are available in other countries that offer Twitter Blue, including the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
Logitech's Brio 300 HD webcams offer auto light correction and noise reduction for $70
It comes in three colors and features a privacy shutter. Logitech has unveiled a colorful, budget-oriented line of 1080p webcams, the $70 (£75) Brio 300 series. The aim is to help users struggling with "poor lighting conditions, unflattering camera angles and low-quality sound," the company said. To that end,...
Microsoft could lay off as many as 11,000 employees this week
Multiple reports suggest the company is planning far-reaching job cuts. Microsoft could announce wide-sweeping layoffs within the next few days. The possibility of the tech giant laying off a significant part of its workforce was first reported by and later corroborated by . Sky put the number of the cuts at approximately five percent of the company’s 220,000-person workforce or about 11,000 employees total. Bloomberg said it couldn’t find out the scale of the layoffs but reported they would affect “a number of engineering divisions” and that they’re set to be “significantly larger” than other rounds of job cuts undertaken by Microsoft over the last year.
What happens when smart bulbs meet dumb software?
The official Philips Hue app sucks. You'd think that, being the oldest name in the smart lighting world, Philips would have the best app on the market. More than a decade of iterative improvements and a mature hardware world would see the app rise proudly above its competitors. Sadly for me, and every other Hue user, the company seems to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.
The tech industry still has a long way to go when it comes to accessibility
The tech industry still has a long way to go when it comes to accessibility
Twitter admits it’s breaking third-party apps, cites ‘long-standing API rules’
Several days after Twitter abruptly cut a number of third-party apps off from its API, the company has quietly acknowledged the move. “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules,” the company said in a tweet from its developer account. “That may result in some apps not working.”
The Morning After: Getty Images sues AI art generator
Getty Images announced it’s suing Stability AI, makers of the AI art tool Stable Diffusion, over alleged copyright violations. "It is Getty Images’ position that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images absent a license to benefit Stability AI’s commercial interests and to the detriment of the content creators," the company wrote in a press statement released Tuesday. The lawsuit will reportedly include copyright and site TOS violations, like web scraping. The company wants to establish a favorable precedent, rather than chase monetary damages.
Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips finally arrive for MacBook Pro and Mac mini
As , Apple has unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that will arrive very soon in new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini computers. The new models will be up to 40 percent faster and offer superior battery life — and if you're keen to get one, they're now available to order with shipping set to start next week.
Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper mixed-reality headset
Apple is already working on a more affordable version of its yet-to-be-announced mixed reality headset, according to Bloomberg and The Information. Based on previous reports about the long-rumored mixed reality device, it will cost around $3,000, which is double the price of the Quest Pro headset Meta released last year. Apple's engineers are reportedly working to develop a more budget-friendly version that's closer to the price of the Quest Pro and are already discussing strategies to achieve that goal, such as using cheaper components.
What we bought: Topre’s Realforce keyboard is totally impractical, but I can’t go back
What we bought: Topre's Realforce keyboard is totally impractical, but I can't go back
Ubisoft staff in Paris will strike over working conditions
It's Ubisoft's turn to face strikes from unhappy game developers. Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo has called for Ubisoft Paris employees to strike on January 27th to demand better working conditions. The labor union wants an "immediate" 10 percent salary increase to account for inflation and improved hours that include a four-day work week. Solidaires Informatique also wants greater transparency on workforce changes, as well as pledges to avoid thinly-disguised firings and "abusive" management practices that push staff to quit.
Samsung SSDs and memory cards are over 60 percent off at Amazon
Samsung SSDs and memory cards are over 60 percent off at Amazon
Apple may unveil new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros tomorrow
Apple might not wait long to unveil its first products of 2023. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, 9to5Mac, MacRumors and Front Page Tech (aka Jon Prosser) all claim Apple will have a product announcement tomorrow. While most aren't clear on details, Gurman hints these may be the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 models he discussed last fall.
Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party clients like Tweetbot
“Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” one engineer reportedly said on the company's Slack. Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps you can use to scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, have not worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, The Information shared messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggest the company is aware of the outage and likely the cause of it as well.
Samsung expands self-repair program to include S22 and Galaxy Book devices
Samsung expanded its self-repair program for Galaxy devices today, adding the latest flagship smartphones and, for the first time, PCs. As you may remember, the initiative is a team-up with iFixit, which provides tools and online self-repair guides. Starting today, you can order repair kits for the 15-inch models of...
Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 43 percent off Fire tablets
Amazon's latest sale knocks up to 43 percent off Fire tablets
