Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost.

The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for its members who have passed away in 2022.

The families of the CVFD members, firefighters, and the general public are welcome to attend the memorial service. Below is a listing of fire department members who have passed during 2022.

Kenneth Kovalick

James Schell

Keith Ogden

William Franson

James Gray

Duane Barry

Doyle Jury

William Brion

Ricky Keith

Edward Haney

Thomas Hartsock

Jack Gardner

Eugene Conklin

Chester Dale

The service will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church on 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

