Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
newschannel6now.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
newschannel6now.com
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
Rollover wreck on N. Beverly sends one to hospital
A rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning sent one person to the hospital,
One reportedly taken to hospital, Wichita Falls PD investigating
*Updated at 12:24 p.m* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park. WFPD worked the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of […]
Woman indicted in starvation case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
newschannel6now.com
WFPD accepting applications for citizens academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are curious about how the Wichita Falls Police Department works, you only have four days left to sign up for their 46th annual Citizen Police Academy. There are only a few spots left, and the application deadline of Jan. 20 is fast approaching....
KOCO
OSBI releases information on arrest relating to missing 4-year-old Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — The caregiver of Athena Brownfield, the missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril was arrested Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams was arrested at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect relating to Brownfield and her 5-year-older sister. The two children were in the care of Adams and her husband, said Brook Arbeitman with the OSBI.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
OSBI gives insight into case of missing 4-year-old
As the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield moved toward its fourth day, authorities in Cyril, Oklahoma, announced their first arrest into the investigation of her disappearance.
kswo.com
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
newschannel6now.com
RBNC to host Weather Wonders event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is inviting the community to learn about weather at their Weather Wonders event. All of the action will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will offer the opportunity to learn about the many forms of weather, along with crafts such as making weather dials and wind socks.
kswo.com
Grandmother of missing 4-year-old speaks out
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old missing from Cyril is thanking people for their support as search groups continue to comb the area. Penny Brownfield said she is the paternal grandmother of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday after her 5-year-old sister was found by a postal worker, according to OSBI.
newschannel6now.com
WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023. Mobile pantry officials will be at Legacy Church of God on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.
newschannel6now.com
Emergency repairs coming to health district and MPEC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council discussed the damage from this winter’s big freeze that caused extensive damage the health district and MPEC. Both buildings had pipes rupture over the 2022 Christmas weekend, breaking the MPEC’s fire suppression system and flooding the health district.
newschannel6now.com
Health district STI Clinic reopens to the public
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is getting another service back up and running. The health district reopened the Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) clinic on Jan. 11. Patients whose appointments were canceled due to flooding were seen last week. The STI clinic...
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances increase Tuesday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 67° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will be looking at elevated fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 35° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 56° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with a few clouds.
newschannel6now.com
Christ Academy welcomes students back with Reset Week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coming back to school fresh off a holiday break can be difficult for students and teachers. Christ Academy helps everyone regain focus during a rest week. Praise and worship is the first thing for students every morning at Christ Academy during a time they call...
newschannel6now.com
Mild and Breezy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday with gusty south winds. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s to near 70. We’ll continue with mild weather conditions early this week as yet another storms system from out west heads our way. This one may have a little better chance at producing some rain over us late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Our weather pattern may shift a bit later this week with cooler temperatures returning to the area.
newschannel6now.com
Ukrainian soldiers arrive at Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed a “contingent” of Ukrainian soldiers landed at the Lawton airport on Sunday night and are currently on Fort Sill. The soldiers are here to spend the next several months training on the U.S. Patriot missile system before a...
Comments / 1