I don't think she quit on her own, plus I don't believe anything she said about Kathy's meltdown. I am sure there was one but Rinna embellished and exaggerated and made up lies...Bravo didn't want her full time or even saw what she thinks she was worth. If they wanted her that bad they would have made it happen. This heinous hustler wouldn't turn down a dime. On the show she was basically like a mooch... free flights in first class and free hotel stays and partying and lying.
Let's be clear. Rinna thought she could use the situation in her favor. It backfired. We all saw Rinna for they messy back stabbing fame hungry witch she is. Don't let the door hit you!
I’m glad Rinna is gone!! Her bull about having such a hard time after her mom passed away! If it was so bad why did she get on a plane go to Mexico and drink, party like nothing else mattered? I read Diana is also not coming back 👏🏻👏🏻!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Related
Lisa Rinna Is Not the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Who Is Reportedly Out For Season 13
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Channing Tatum Reveals If His and Sandra Bullock's Daughters Still Have "Beef" After School Feud
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump
E! News
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 30