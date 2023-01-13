ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 30

Ria May
4d ago

I don't think she quit on her own, plus I don't believe anything she said about Kathy's meltdown. I am sure there was one but Rinna embellished and exaggerated and made up lies...Bravo didn't want her full time or even saw what she thinks she was worth. If they wanted her that bad they would have made it happen. This heinous hustler wouldn't turn down a dime. On the show she was basically like a mooch... free flights in first class and free hotel stays and partying and lying.

Reply(3)
23
Cary Burke
4d ago

Let's be clear. Rinna thought she could use the situation in her favor. It backfired. We all saw Rinna for they messy back stabbing fame hungry witch she is. Don't let the door hit you!

Reply(6)
22
Joan B
4d ago

I’m glad Rinna is gone!! Her bull about having such a hard time after her mom passed away! If it was so bad why did she get on a plane go to Mexico and drink, party like nothing else mattered? I read Diana is also not coming back 👏🏻👏🏻!

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bravotv.com

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend

Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother

Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
E! News

Channing Tatum Reveals If His and Sandra Bullock's Daughters Still Have "Beef" After School Feud

Watch: Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying" Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's daughters are putting their past behind them. Nearly a year after the Oscar winner hilariously revealed that her daughter Laila, 11, got into an "altercation," with the Magic Mike star's 9-year-old daughter Everly when they were in preschool, Channing shared an update on girls' current dynamic.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past

Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Related Story 'Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations Related Story Prince Harry's Much Hyped '60 Minutes' Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS Related Story 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time...
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
bravotv.com

Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump

Their “amazing” dinner took place shortly after it was confirmed that Garcelle will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, but they share a unique connection: LVP is Garcelle’s son’s boss.
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy