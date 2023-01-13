Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Volleyball summer camp dates released
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball will hold four youth camps this summer, the team announced on Monday. The Bearcats, reigning America East regular season champions, will hold All Skills Camps on July 10-12 and July 24-26 and Position Camps on July 13-14 and July 27-28. All camps will be held at West Gym, home of the Bearcats. Veteran NCAA coach CJ Werneke will lead the workouts, which are open to youths ages 12-18. The camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
bubearcats.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts First-Place Albany
- Binghamton (10-8, 3-2 AE) won 77-68 for its third win in the past four games. Redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer - the current America East Rookie of the Week - scored a team-best 23 points. Senior forward Clare Traeger finshed with 15 points and eight rebounds. Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz turned in a 13-point, seven-rebound performance while sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman added 12 points.
bubearcats.com
Student-athletes excel in classroom with 3.37 fall GPA
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton student-athletes continued their academic prowess with a 3.37 grade-point average for the fall semester. It's the 11th consecutive semester the group has surpassed a 3.2 GPA and sixth straight semester above a 3.3. The fall achievement also marks the 21st straight semester that the group surpassed the 3.1 mark. The fall success also continued the department's trend of outpacing the general student population on campus, which posted a 3.22 GPA.
