VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball will hold four youth camps this summer, the team announced on Monday. The Bearcats, reigning America East regular season champions, will hold All Skills Camps on July 10-12 and July 24-26 and Position Camps on July 13-14 and July 27-28. All camps will be held at West Gym, home of the Bearcats. Veteran NCAA coach CJ Werneke will lead the workouts, which are open to youths ages 12-18. The camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

VESTAL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO