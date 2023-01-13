ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its debt or is unwilling to pay it.
FOX2Now

EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the brink of hitting the nation’s legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. But — take a breath — the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

McCarthy says Santos will be seated on committees

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be seated on committees after the embattled freshman lawmaker admitted to embellishing parts of his resume. “He’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said in the Capitol when asked if he would be assigned to any panels.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar get committee assignments back

(The Hill) — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are set to get committee assignments back after being stripped from their assignments in the Democratic-controlled Congress in 2021. The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday selected Greene to sit on the House Homeland Security Committee and...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy