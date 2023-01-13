ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar, MT

Ice Pocket found on Fort Peck

Don Wilkins, from Glasgow, found a nasty gas pocket on Peck yesterday (Sunday, January 15) just south of B marker in 80 feet of water. The 18-20 inch thick ice was surrounded the open water that Wilkins said would swallow up his side by side. Even though Fort Peck has...
FORT PECK, MT
Fort Peck Lake Trout Fishing

Beckie Wilkins, from Glasgow, is pictured holding up a big lake trout while ice fishing Fort Peck with her husband Don this past weekend.
FORT PECK, MT

