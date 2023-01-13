OXFORD, Miss. — Former Washington right tackle Victor Curne has announced he is transferring to Ole Miss. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior started all 16 games at right tackle for the Huskies in 2020 and 2021 and was a former honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection when he was a starter. The Houston, Texas native appeared in 26 games across five seasons in Seattle.

OXFORD, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO