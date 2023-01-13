Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ole Miss announces hiring of Wes Neighbors III as Rebels’ new safeties coach
OXFORD, Miss. — On Tuesday evening, Ole Miss officially announced the hiring of Maryland safeties coach Wes Neighbors III to serve in the same capacity for the Rebels. Head coach Lane Kiffin continues to rebuild his defensive staff this offseason after co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge and linebackers coach Maurice Crum were not retained. This past week, Ole Miss hired former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding for the same role on the Rebels’ staff.
Washington transfer offensive lineman Victor Curne commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Former Washington right tackle Victor Curne has announced he is transferring to Ole Miss. He will have one season of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior started all 16 games at right tackle for the Huskies in 2020 and 2021 and was a former honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection when he was a starter. The Houston, Texas native appeared in 26 games across five seasons in Seattle.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Picks Up Road Conference Win at South Carolina 70-58
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (Release) Claiming the lead under a minute into the game and never surrendering it, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated South Carolina on the road 70-58 on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. A three-pointer from James White kicked off the evening for Ole...
Ole Miss women’s basketball drops first game in 42 days in 63-58 loss to Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team dropped its first game since December 4th in a 63-58 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday afternoon in Oxford. The loss, which dropped the Rebels to 16-3 on the season and 5-1 in the SEC, snapped the team’s nine-game winning streak and its five-game winning streak to start conference play.
