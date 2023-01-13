ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KRGV

State seeks approval from Starr County land owners for more border wall

State builders are looking to Starr County to expand the Texas border wall. After largely completing the 1.7 mile long border wall on state-owned land, the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC), following a mandate from Governor Abbott and the legislature, will continue wall construction in that area. The state has set...
STARR COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Mineral rights firm goes digital to offer more information

Mineral rights ownership in the state of Texas can be a convoluted thing involving split estates – surface ownership versus subsurface ownership – and multiple owners through the sale, inheritance or donation of those rights. Valor, the asset management firm specializing in mineral rights, is embracing the digital...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project

Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE

