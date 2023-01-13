Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
As Cheniere Energy expands operations on the Texas Gulf Coast, some are pushing back
The war in Ukraine has had numerous global impacts beyond the battlefield – from the realms of politics, the economy and something we’ve touched on previously at the Texas Standard: energy. With a sanctioned Russia no longer making the sorts of energy exports to Europe that the continent...
KVUE
Atmos Energy explains to state gas regulator what went wrong during pre-Christmas arctic blast, how many customers were affected
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Atmos Energy told Texas officials that demand exceeded the company’s “contingency planning” when more than 2,300 customers saw their gas service interrupted during a pre-Christmas arctic blast. In the days after the winter event, Gov. Greg Abbott, as well as local and...
Bill would allow electric companies to buy power from outside ERCOT
Correction: This version of the story was updated to reflect the correct date the bill was filed. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas electric suppliers ought to be able to tap in to power grids outside of ERCOT, a South Texas legislator suggests. Texas state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, who represents the Rio Grande Valley, filed a […]
KRGV
State seeks approval from Starr County land owners for more border wall
State builders are looking to Starr County to expand the Texas border wall. After largely completing the 1.7 mile long border wall on state-owned land, the Texas Facilities Commission (TFC), following a mandate from Governor Abbott and the legislature, will continue wall construction in that area. The state has set...
MySanAntonio
Mineral rights firm goes digital to offer more information
Mineral rights ownership in the state of Texas can be a convoluted thing involving split estates – surface ownership versus subsurface ownership – and multiple owners through the sale, inheritance or donation of those rights. Valor, the asset management firm specializing in mineral rights, is embracing the digital...
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
KSAT 12
Car insurance rates were expected to rise in 2023 but unforeseen challenges are adding to the cost
SAN ANTONIO – Car owners could be in store for a costly surprise when it comes time to renew their insurance. According to officials with the insurance council of Texas, rate increases were expected to date back to a trend from 2018. “If we think about a car from...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project
Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
Area farmers say their livelihood is threatened and look to legislature for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small farmers are in trouble and need help: So say some South Texas farmers as the 88th Texas Legislative session gets underway. In a recently published op-ed piece, Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller covered a variety of threats facing small farmers, including foreign ownership of farmland and ranchland, and the state's power situation.
fox26houston.com
Texas: The Issue Is: State Comptroller Glenn Hegar discusses $33 billion surplus
The state continues to figure out what to do with the gigantic $33 billion budget surplus. We sat down with the Chief Financial Officer of the Texas government, State Comptroller Glenn Hager to share his thoughts on the matter.
KVUE
Texas DPS now accepting applications for dispensing licenses in Compassionate Use Program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday announced that its Regulatory Services Division (RSD) is now accepting applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for these licenses can now be submitted through the RSD's Contact Us portal, using an online application...
It’s Tax Season! Did You Know Tax Avoidance is Perfectly Legal in Texas?
Tax Day '23 is coming up on April 18th. Did you know that while tax evasion is illegal, tax avoidance is perfectly fine in Dallas, TX, across Texas, and the U.S.?. First things first always consult with a certified public accountant, I'm just throwing up stuff I found on the internet I thought might help you out.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid
"Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
AOL Corp
Texas egg prices will recover ‘soon,’ experts say. Here’s why prices doubled in the last year?
Over the last year, the average price for a dozen eggs has increased by 137.7%, from $1.79 to $4.25. The Texas Poultry Federation attributes the whopping price spike to inflation, supply chain issues and the avian flu. Those factors have made them less affordable for Texas families who increasingly rely...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help. Niche ranks counties by various […]
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
Spend The Night Inside An Old Bank At This Cool Texas AirBnB
Remember The Viral Video "Where The Money Reside?" Let Me Refresh Your Memory. Well there's a pretty cool AirBnB located in a small Central Texas town where you can actually spend the night with the family at a place where money "used to" reside: An Old National Bank Building. The...
