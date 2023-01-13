Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD is holding a “Hoop for Coop” fundraiser to help provide support to the family of Cooper Reid. Cooper sustained a significant head injury in September 2022 while playing in a football game against Buffalo High School. He has been hospitalized and in recovery ever since. Hoop for Coop will be a free-throw basketball shootout for Troup ISD’s boys and girls basketball team.
WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
WebXtra: Longview ISD to get new special needs playground equipment
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Physical Therapist Julia Betting and LISD Director of Special Programs Cindy Verhalen about playground equipment that will be installed in six of their elementary schools. The equipment has been custom designed for each school to help engage their special needs students when they are outside.
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
‘Blue Blood Drive’ held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - He was killed in the line of duty, but his mother wants to make sure his name lives on. The Blue Blood Drive honoring Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson was held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame today. They came nearly as soon as...
KLTV Midday 11:30 a.m., Recurring M-F - VOD - clipped version
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service. "By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together," said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant.
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
Tyler fire marshal talks benefits of new PPE cleaning equipment
KTRE's Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city's current community center.
Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
WebXtra: National Blood Donor month emphasizes widespread need for blood donation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Karen Holt, Executive Director for the East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross explains what National Blood Donor Month is and why it is so important. Here are two blood drives that Tyler residents can take part in this month. Friday, January 20, 2023. 10:30 a.m....
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
KTRE's Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city's current community center.
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The management of Jucys Taco has given a public offering of thanks to its employees in the aftermath of a shooting incident at the restaurant in Marshall. Marshall police are currently investigating the incident in which left two individuals injured. “In the face of uncertainty, these...
Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team rallies from behind to take down Kilgore
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC Lady Apaches coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard coached her team to rally from behind and beat the Kilgore Lady Rangers 75-69. It was a close game from the opening tip. “It was a seesaw battle and we had to use some guards inside because they were rendering...
Smith County K-9 ‘Hunter’ retires, set to live with deputy constable handler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to approve the retirement of Precinct 5 Deputy Constable K-9 Hunter and allow him to live with his longtime handler. Deputy Constable Kevin Petty has been working with K-9 Hunter since 2016, when the dog was donated to...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Pacific Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas starting tomorrow morning and will be out of the area by sunset. As the front moves through, there will be a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Most should be over the eastern sections of East Texas. The chances for severe weather will end in the Tyler/Longview area by noon and through the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area by 2 p.m. and will likely be out of ETX by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
