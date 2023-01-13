ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD is holding a “Hoop for Coop” fundraiser to help provide support to the family of Cooper Reid. Cooper sustained a significant head injury in September 2022 while playing in a football game against Buffalo High School. He has been hospitalized and in recovery ever since. Hoop for Coop will be a free-throw basketball shootout for Troup ISD’s boys and girls basketball team.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD to get new special needs playground equipment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Physical Therapist Julia Betting and LISD Director of Special Programs Cindy Verhalen about playground equipment that will be installed in six of their elementary schools. The equipment has been custom designed for each school to help engage their special needs students when they are outside.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

KLTV Midday 11:30 a.m., Recurring M-F - VOD - clipped version

SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service. “By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together,” said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal talks benefits of new PPE cleaning equipment

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KTRE's Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city's current community center.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service

Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

KTRE's Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city's current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Pacific Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas starting tomorrow morning and will be out of the area by sunset. As the front moves through, there will be a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Most should be over the eastern sections of East Texas. The chances for severe weather will end in the Tyler/Longview area by noon and through the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area by 2 p.m. and will likely be out of ETX by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
TYLER COUNTY, TX

