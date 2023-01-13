Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
KLTV
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
KLTV
Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
KLTV
Tyler Sister Cities Organization fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief to thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, millions of refugees have fled across...
KLTV
Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
KLTV
Smith County K-9 ‘Hunter’ retires, set to live with deputy constable handler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to approve the retirement of Precinct 5 Deputy Constable K-9 Hunter and allow him to live with his longtime handler. Deputy Constable Kevin Petty has been working with K-9 Hunter since 2016, when the dog was donated to...
KLTV
Jucys Taco offers public thanks to employees in aftermath of shooting incident
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The management of Jucys Taco has given a public offering of thanks to its employees in the aftermath of a shooting incident at the restaurant in Marshall. Marshall police are currently investigating the incident in which left two individuals injured. “In the face of uncertainty, these...
KLTV
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD is holding a “Hoop for Coop” fundraiser to help provide support to the family of Cooper Reid. Cooper sustained a significant head injury in September 2022 while playing in a football game against Buffalo High School. He has been hospitalized and in recovery ever since. Hoop for Coop will be a free-throw basketball shootout for Troup ISD’s boys and girls basketball team.
KLTV
East Texas lawmakers on board with using surplus to help fund rural sheriff’s departments
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Among the ways Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to use the state’s record $33 billion surplus this session is funding for law enforcement. Patrick specifically wants to use some of the surplus to allocate money to rural sheriff’s departments. Ahead of the session, Patrick...
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action. Updated:...
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KLTV
UT Tyler joins other Texas universities in blocking Tik Tok on its wi-fi, wired networks
TEXAS (The Texas Tribune) The University of Texas at Austin has blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive requiring all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices, according to an email sent to students Tuesday.
KLTV
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Updated:...
KLTV
2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
KLTV
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody
“We decided to raise money because we knew that the dogs that were there needed to be adopted and that they probably needed more money because it’s pretty expensive to to feed dogs and give them baths," one student said. |. DPS says the trailer of the truck was...
KLTV
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
Comments / 0