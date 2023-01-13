ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Hundreds in Tyler honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march, ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds gathered at the square in downtown Tyler Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler city and religious leaders, along with high school marching bands and community members marched south on Broadway after gathering on the downtown square. The event was organized by Tyler Together Race Relations. The organization’s president, Bishop Nickalous McGrew, said the gathering was symbolic of what was done in the sixties.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD is holding a “Hoop for Coop” fundraiser to help provide support to the family of Cooper Reid. Cooper sustained a significant head injury in September 2022 while playing in a football game against Buffalo High School. He has been hospitalized and in recovery ever since. Hoop for Coop will be a free-throw basketball shootout for Troup ISD’s boys and girls basketball team.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

KTRE's Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city's current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service

Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 injured in shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall; suspect at large

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting at Jucys Taco that left two people injured Sunday night. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooter is at large. The restaurant is located on Victory Drive. According to the Facebook page, the suspect is...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX

