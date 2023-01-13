No such thing as they had a argument he's a child his mother was discipling him and he was talking back being rebellious disobeying his mother rules and regulations. That's a big problem with kids that don't listen to their parents what happened to the boot camp program it's time to bring that back for hard headed run aways. This is what some of those parents go thru with they kids not obeying them running in the streets commiting crimes. I'm tell y'all parents like this here before you wonder up in jail for your disobedient child seek help from somewhere and have the child put somewhere if the kids choose to just do what they wanna do.
if he doesn't want to be found, he won't be, but he will miss a warm meal and a nice bed, especially if he doesn't have any money.
