Roof of Yuba City home collapses after suspected DUI crash pushes pickup into porch

An 18-year-old man is suspected of driving while intoxicated when his SUV crashed into a pickup in front of a Yuba City house and caused the home’s roof to collapse, police said.

The crash occurred overnight at a home near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way, the Yuba City Police Department announced Friday morning in a social media post.

Officers responded and found a Blue Dodge Durango had struck a white Chevrolet Silverado parked near the home. Police said the Dodge sport utility vehicle struck with enough force that it pushed the pickup into the front porch, leading to the roof’s collapse.

One resident was inside the home but did not suffer any injuries, according to the Police Department.

Anthony Olvera, the driver of the Dodge SUV, along with his passenger were injured and taken to a hospital. The Police Department did not provide details about their injuries.

Police said the investigating officers believe Olvera was driving under the influence, but officials did not specify whether alcohol or drug use was suspected.

Officers obtained a search warrant to collect a blood sample from Olvera. Criminal charges against Olvera were pending, according to the Police Department.

“Please do not drive drunk. Please do not drive high,” police officials wrote in the social media post. “Please do not drive both drunk and high.”