Michigan State

MLive

Michigan Congressman tries to block any federal ban on gas stoves

A U.S. Congressman from western Michigan wants to block any federal agency from banning gas-burning stoves and ovens after a national controversy exploded over the health safety of the appliances. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, co-sponsored a bill to prohibit any federal rules that would prevent the use or purchase of...
The Saginaw News

Where to find dark sky parks in Michigan in 2023

Research suggests that experiencing awe can make us feel happier, healthier and more connected — and few things inspire awe quite like a starry night sky. In Michigan, our rural landscapes and miles of Great Lakes shoreline provide some excellent opportunities to experience the awe of stargazing. But for a truly wonder-filled experience, consider seeking out one of our dark sky parks or preserves.
The Flint Journal

Michigan begins PFAS blood testing in Oscoda after years of pressure

OSCODA, MI — Cathy Wusterbarth had her blood drawn last month to test for toxic chemicals. Now she wants her fellow community members to follow suit. This past fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began blood serum testing and health surveys in Oscoda as part of an effort assess the severity of exposure to PFAS chemicals in the population around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Kalamazoo Gazette

3 big election priorities outlined by Democratic lawmakers, Michigan SOS Benson

LANSING, MI – With her fellow Democrats now controlling the legislature, Jocelyn Benson is dreaming bigger. Michigan’s secretary of state and about 20 Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday laid out their vision for the future of Michigan elections: more funding, protecting poll workers and punishing lies and deceit about the election process that have haunted the state post-2020.
The Grand Rapids Press

