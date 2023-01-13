Read full article on original website
Michigan Congressman tries to block any federal ban on gas stoves
A U.S. Congressman from western Michigan wants to block any federal agency from banning gas-burning stoves and ovens after a national controversy exploded over the health safety of the appliances. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, co-sponsored a bill to prohibit any federal rules that would prevent the use or purchase of...
Where to find dark sky parks in Michigan in 2023
Research suggests that experiencing awe can make us feel happier, healthier and more connected — and few things inspire awe quite like a starry night sky. In Michigan, our rural landscapes and miles of Great Lakes shoreline provide some excellent opportunities to experience the awe of stargazing. But for a truly wonder-filled experience, consider seeking out one of our dark sky parks or preserves.
Michigan DNR to debut free snowmobiling weekend this winter
Snowmobilers will have the opportunity to enjoy a free weekend of trail riding this winter thanks to the debut of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ free snowmobiling weekend in February. The free snowmobiling weekend, scheduled for Feb. 11-12, allows snowmobilers to operate their machines without obtaining a snowmobile...
Netflix dropping documentary on small-town Michigan’s infamous ‘Pez Outlaw’
He’s one of the most famous Michiganders you’ve never heard of, but now the whole world will know his name thanks to Netflix, which is dropping a documentary film about this small-town Michigan man. “The Pez Outlaw” debuts on the streaming service on Thursday, January 19. The film...
Michigan begins PFAS blood testing in Oscoda after years of pressure
OSCODA, MI — Cathy Wusterbarth had her blood drawn last month to test for toxic chemicals. Now she wants her fellow community members to follow suit. This past fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began blood serum testing and health surveys in Oscoda as part of an effort assess the severity of exposure to PFAS chemicals in the population around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
Mega Millions results for 01/17/23; 1 winner of $20 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – For the second consecutive drawing, someone has won the Mega Millions jackpot as a player in New York was the lone winner of the $20 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 17. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 20 will be...
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
Freezing rain, ice accumulation possible Monday in parts of Michigan
Freezing rain is possible Monday afternoon and evening in parts of Michigan. Areas in the center of the state and in northern Lower Michigan have the highest chances of seeing freezing rain and ice accumulations. These icy conditions could range from a glaze of ice on sidewalks and roads to up to a tenth of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
Great Lakes region could be a world leader in carbon offset market, research shows
Both Michigan and the wider Great Lakes and St. Lawrence binational region could become a world leader in the high-quality, voluntary carbon offset market to the possible tune of $783 billion in revenues by 2050, according to new research. Scientists at the University of Michigan studied the capacity of the...
3 big election priorities outlined by Democratic lawmakers, Michigan SOS Benson
LANSING, MI – With her fellow Democrats now controlling the legislature, Jocelyn Benson is dreaming bigger. Michigan’s secretary of state and about 20 Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday laid out their vision for the future of Michigan elections: more funding, protecting poll workers and punishing lies and deceit about the election process that have haunted the state post-2020.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Powerball results for 01/16/23; did anyone win the $416 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb as there was no winner of the $416 million grand prize for the drawing held on Monday, Jan. 16. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 will be worth $439 million with a cash option of $237.3 million. The...
Michigan’s snowfall so far is all over the board, some areas have topped 100 inches
Snowfall amounts in Michigan so far this winter have been all over the board. Some cities have significantly higher amounts than average, and some cities are way below normal on snowfall. The snow has fallen basically in two bursts. One period of heavy snow hit western Lower, northwest Lower and...
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
Children with COVID and another viral illness more likely to have severe outcomes, study shows
Hospitalizations increased but odds of severe disease were significantly lower during the omicron phase of the pandemic, found a study of pediatric COVID-19 patients at what is now Corewell East in Southeast Michigan. Of 4,517 emergency visits from Jan. 1, 2021 to June 16, 44% of total admissions happened while...
Live Powerball numbers for 01/16/23; jackpot worth $416 million
LANSING, MI -- The Powerball jackpot has surpassed $400 million as the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Jan. 16 is worth $416 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $224.9 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s drawing and will...
Soo Locks is closing for the winter, which big freighter will be the last one through?
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI - For Great Lakes ship watchers, the annual maritime guessing game of which freighter will be the last one through the Soo Locks is reaching its fever pitch this weekend. The Soo Locks is scheduled to close just before midnight on Sunday for its regular winter...
Guided snowshoe hikes, lantern-lit trails return to Porcupine Mountains State Park
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is embracing the season with plenty of opportunities to hike, cross-country ski, and snowshoe through the park’s wintry beauty. Throughout the winter, the park will be hosting guided snowshoe hikes for beginner- and intermediate-level snowshoers, as well as a...
