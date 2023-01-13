ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram

New Orleans, La.-Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab. Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span but NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.
NBA Power Rankings: Ja Morant Has the Grizzlies Jumping

The Celtics, Nuggets and Grizzlies all hit the 30-win mark as teams officially began the second half of the 2022–23 season. Elsewhere in the top 10, the Nets, playing without the injured Kevin Durant, dropped both games they played. In the league’s expansive middle class, the Heat, Kings and...
Elyiss Williams, A Potential Two-Way Star

The Volunteers are focusing on the 2024 class. They hosted a junior day over the weekend, impressing several top prospects and putting themselves in a good position down the road. However, a few 2025 prospects have begun to grab headlines. Elyiss Williams is one of those players; he holds offers...
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines

Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
