Kern Dance Alliance opens applications for grant funding

The Kern Dance Alliance (KDA) has opened the application period for grant funding in Central and Eastern California. The funding comes from a $4.2 million grant received from the California Arts Council.

The KDA Creative Corps (KDACC) will provide funding to artists, art organizations, social service programs, and cultural workers. Individual artists may request up to $150,000 in funding from the KDACC, while organizations may request up to $300,000.

“After months of work and collaboration with the state, we’re ecstatic to release our grant program guidelines and begin working with artists and organizations to enrich our communities and grow the creative economy in Central and Eastern California,” said Andrea Hansen, the KDACC Program Director.

Applications are open to residents in 14 counties. The counties are Kern County, Kings County, Inyo County, Madera County, Mono County, Fresno County, Stanislaus County, San Joaquin County, Merced County, Mariposa County, Amador County, Tuolumne County, and Calaveras County.

Application requirements can be found on the KDACC website.